VF Corporation Appoints Sun Choe as Global Brand President, Vans®

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories, today announced that Michelle ("Sun") Choe has been appointed Global Brand President, Vans®, beginning in late July.









Sun is a highly accomplished apparel industry executive with nearly three decades of experience leading design and merchandising for renowned global brands, including lululemon, Marc Jacobs, West Elm, Madewell, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s and the Gap. She joins VF from lululemon, where she served as Chief Product Officer for the past seven years, overseeing women’s, men’s, accessories design, merchandising, innovation, product development, and planning and allocation. Sun is recognized for helping to transform lululemon into a product-led organization, and during her tenure, lululemon quadrupled revenues and strengthened profitability while expanding into new product lines and geographies.

“Sun is a strong leader who is focused on consumer insight and has a proven track record of driving brand heat, and translating it into financial results. I am confident that Sun is the right leader to take Vans® to new heights,” said Bracken Darrell, President and Chief Executive Officer, VF. “With Sun’s appointment, we are further transforming the VF leadership team to ignite growth across our brands and enhance value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

“Vans® is an incredible brand with a storied history and devoted customer base,” said Sun. “I am passionate about building high-performance cultures and teams and creating great designs and guest experiences that build long-lasting, meaningful connections with consumers around the world. At Vans®, we will do just that – capitalizing on the brand’s identity as a lifestyle defined by creativity and authenticity. I can’t wait to get to work.”

About Sun Choe

Sun served as Chief Product Officer and a member of the leadership team of lululemon from 2018 to 2024. Sun joined lululemon in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Global Merchandising. Prior to lululemon, Sun served as Chief Global Product Merchant at Marc Jacobs from 2015 to 2016. From 2013 to 2015, she was Senior Vice President, Merchandising at West Elm. From 2011 to 2013, Sun was Senior Vice President at Madewell. Before Madewell, she held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Urban Outfitters, including Executive Director of Women’s Apparel and Accessories. Earlier in her career, Sun served in merchandising leadership roles at Guess?, Levi Strauss and Gap Inc. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.

About VF Corporation

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest active-lifestyle companies which connects people to the activities and experiences they cherish most through a portfolio of outdoor, active, workwear and streetwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

