Vietnam: International Dairy Product launches nutritious KUN milk with jelly pieces in SIG XSlimBloc carton packs

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, May 20, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Dairy manufacturer International Dairy Products JSC (IDP) is offering a dairy product with jelly pieces in SIG XSlimBloc carton packs under its popular KUN brand, providing nutritious ready-to-drink milk for kids. This is made possible by SIG’s Drinksplus technology integrated into the SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic filling machine.

Meeting the growing demand in Vietnam for high-quality dairy offerings to kids, KUN’s nutritious dairy range in 125ml and 180ml on-the-go SIG XSlimBloc carton packs is available in three flavors: Malt, Orange and Strawberry. Formulated specially for kids, KUN milk contains more vitamins (K2, A, D3, Choline, Beta Glucan, Zinc Lactate). With bite-size pieces of jelly, dietary fiber is added to the milk to aid in digestion. Drinking milk with jelly also appeals to kids, making it a multisensory drinking experience.

My Phan Ngoc, Marketing Director at IDP: “Our expanded KUN range is designed to offer kids a distinctive drinking experience. Leveraging the innovative packaging solution and filling technology from SIG, our consumers can now enjoy healthy and delicious milk with added value, sip by sip.”

The XSlim 24 Aseptic filling machine offers the flexibility to fill up to nine different pack sizes on the same high-speed filler (up to 24,000 packs/hour). The changeover time when switching pack size takes less than 15 minutes. This flexibility allows businesses to easily and quickly right-size their products based on consumer demands.

SIG’s Drinksplus technology allows F&B manufacturers to aseptically fill carton packs with beverages containing nutritious real bits of fruits, vegetables, grains or chewable pieces, such as jelly. SIG uses an advantageous sleeve system, where each carton pack is individually shaped, filled and ultrasonically sealed above the filling level, not through the actual product. This guarantees the aseptic safety of the product. Drinksplus products with perceptible pieces can be filled on standard SIG filling machines for beverages, once equipped with an easy-to-install ‘Drinksplus upgrade kit’. The products can be stored at room temperature for an extended period of time without losing its quality or flavor. The SIG Drinksplus technology provides the advantage of adding up to ten per cent particulate content like jelly into beverage products and to fill them aseptically into SIG carton packs. The bits can be up to six millimeters in length and width and ensure that drinking is fun.

Kha Vo Xuan Minh, Country Manager Vietnam at SIG: “With our flexible filling technology, our customers are well positioned to respond to consumer demands shaping the market. We are excited to see the first Drinksplus product filled in SIG XSlimBloc carton packs and look forward to bringing more innovative packaging solutions to the market.”

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better – packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website.

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog.

