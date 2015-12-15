Vitality and Headspace Expand Global Partnership to Help Employers and Health Plans Address Mental Health Crisis

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 American adults live with a mental illness. Many lack access to affordable and effective treatment, especially for rural and underserved populations. To make it easier for employers and health plans to offer high-quality, affordable mental healthcare and resources to their members, Vitality, a global health and wellbeing company specializing in behavior change, and Headspace, the world’s most accessible, comprehensive mental health platform, announced the expansion of their global partnership.





“We are thrilled to partner with Headspace in the U.S. to bring their comprehensive suite of offerings to our Vitality members,” said Maia Surmava, CEO of Vitality U.S. “It’s fitting that we make this announcement during Mental Health Awareness Month as this collaboration highlights our continued commitment to providing meaningful mental health interventions, acknowledging the vital role of mental health in overall wellbeing. It’s a partnership that truly embodies our core purpose of making people healthier.”

Coming soon, Vitality employers and health plans will have the option to add one of three Headspace products into their Vitality offering:

Headspace Core gives members access to the Headspace content library, which includes more than 1,000 hours of premium mindfulness content – from guided meditations, skill-building exercises like mindful walks and runs, breathing and wind-down exercises, focus music, sleep content and more.

gives members access to the Headspace content library, which includes more than 1,000 hours of premium mindfulness content – from guided meditations, skill-building exercises like mindful walks and runs, breathing and wind-down exercises, focus music, sleep content and more. Headspace Care provides members with in-the-moment mental healthcare, offering members access to the right level of support for their unique needs, from mental health coaching to complex clinical support, like therapy or psychiatry.

provides members with in-the-moment mental healthcare, offering members access to the right level of support for their unique needs, from mental health coaching to complex clinical support, like therapy or psychiatry. Headspace EAP, an EAP replacement supporting a broad range of mental health needs, including clinical care, work-life services like legal and financial resources, and organizational services to augment and support teams.

“According to Headspace’s Workforce State of Mind report, 86% of workers have experienced moderate, high, or extreme stress in the past year,” said Katie DiPerna, senior vice president of partnerships, Headspace. “As the demand for mental health resources escalates, bringing effective interventions to the workplace becomes paramount. Expanding our partnership with Vitality not only furthers our mission of providing every person with lifelong mental health support, but also provides much-needed access to those in need of more acute clinical support.”

For their mindful engagement with Headspace, Vitality members will earn Vitality Points and rewards.

“The partnership between Headspace and Vitality will be a game-changer for our employees,” said Laurie Ragusa, CEBS, Human Resources Benefits Manager, KARL STORZ United States. “As a long-time Vitality client and a Headspace user, being able to earn Vitality Points for my nightly meditations is great. And it’s not just about the convenience; it’s about the seamless, enhanced capabilities we’re now going to experience. This collaboration signifies a leap towards a more integrated and engaging program.”

For more information about the partnership, visit the Vitality and Headspace booths at the Midwest Business Group on Health’s Annual Conference on May 7-8 at the JW Marriott Chicago.

About Headspace

Headspace is your lifelong guide to better mental health. We make mental health support accessible to everyone, no matter their background or experience. Through our flagship Headspace app, we provide mental health coaching in addition to mindfulness and mental health tools for everyday life, like guided meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement, and focus exercises. Our enterprise offerings combine this experience with EAP and work-life services, as well as therapy and psychiatry services – all in a single destination. Our team of experts ranges from mental health clinicians to Emmy award-winning producers and data scientists, working together as one to help millions of people around the world be healthier and more productive. To learn more, please visit headspace.com.

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, AI, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest health and wellbeing companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 35 million people in 40 markets globally engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

