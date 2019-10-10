WebBank Announces Ken Laudano named SVP – Head of Credit Structuring & Counterparty Risk

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WebBank today announced the appointment of Ken Laudano as the Senior Vice President – Head of Credit Structuring & Counterparty Risk.





Ken joined WebBank in May 2024, and in this newly created role he will lead the team responsible for managing the credit risk of WebBank’s asset finance lending portfolio. This includes review and approval of new counterparties and deal structures, effective challenge of the underwriting and cash flow modeling process, as well as proactive risk management of all asset finance credit exposures. Ken and his team will also work closely with the Asset Finance team on the due diligence of new deals, the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of existing deals, and the build-out of a robust asset finance lending infrastructure. He will also play a significant role in developing the future strategy of the Asset Finance business at WebBank.

Ken brings more than 20 years of asset finance industry experience to the role, including extensive credit structuring, cash flow modeling, and portfolio management expertise. Before joining WebBank, Ken worked at East West Bank where he served as SVP / Deputy Chief Credit Officer for Structured Finance and Private Equity. Ken started his career in the Asset Finance Group at Moody’s Investors Service and has held senior positions at several leading asset finance institutions including Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon and Credit Suisse.

Ken received an M.S. in Statistics and Operations Research from New York University, and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Connecticut. He also holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and Financial Data Professional (FDP) designations.

“Credit Structuring and counterparty risk management are important components of the Bank’s long-term strategic goals, and Ken has a wealth of expertise and experience in navigating these crucial components of our business,” said Jason Lloyd, President & CEO. “Ken’s proven track record and credit expertise make him a valuable addition to our team, and I look forward to the substantial contributions he will bring in his new role.”

