Workato® Named a Winner of the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS Awards

The leading AI-driven orchestration platform won in two distinct categories

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-driven orchestration platform, announced today that it won in two categories at the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS Awards: Overall SaaS Customer Success and Overall SaaS Award winner in the Collaboration & Productivity Category – Enterprise. APPEALIE SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.





“We are honored to be named a winner for the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS award in the Customer Success category and the Overall SaaS award winner in the Collaboration & Productivity category,” said Vijay Tella, CEO and co-founder of Workato. “It is a testament to the time and dedication our team invests in democratizing automation and the critical role we believe our platform plays in ushering in a new era of making the complex simple with AI and enterprise orchestration. We are committed to helping our customers across industries streamline business processes and drive efficiency at scale.”

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

The APPEALIE Awards celebrate innovative SaaS applications that excite, delight, and get the job done. From virtual collaboration platforms to marketing automation to enterprise-level CRM and beyond, software applications help make lives easier, work more efficiently – and keep businesses moving forward. The APPEALIE is awarded to SaaS applications that exhibit outstanding customer satisfaction and success – in any industry and on any platform.

This recognition comes on the heels of several milestones for the company, including a partnership with OpenAI with the launch of AI@Work, the company’s suite of AI-powered automations to drive business efficiency at scale; a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS); and was recognized as a Leader with the furthest in vision placement in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service. Workato’s co-founder and CEO also released an industry bestselling book, “The New Automation Mindset: The Leadership Blueprint for the Era of AI-for-All” along with being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.

To learn more about Workato and the future of automation, integration, and AI, visit www.workato.com.

About APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced “appeal-eee,” our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

About Workato

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 1,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Doordash, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Contacts

Joseph Hollister



Communications Lead



joseph.hollister@workato.com