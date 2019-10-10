Workrise Names Dave Moxey as Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned technology leader appointed to accelerate Workrise’s software and services growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workrise, the source-to-pay company for energy, is proud to announce the appointment of Dave Moxey as its first Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Strategy. Moxey’s experience in new product introduction and category creation will be pivotal in driving Workrise’s vision of revolutionizing the energy ecosystem by optimizing and automating source-to-pay solutions.





Moxey will report to CEO Mick Hollison and be responsible for all aspects of marketing including product marketing, product packaging, and pricing. He will also partner closely with product and sales leadership under his purview as SVP of Strategy as Workrise enters its next phase of growth.

“Workrise is developing a unique blend of software and services that will support the largest and most successful energy companies at every step in the process from sourcing to payments,” said Moxey. “Data and AI may be the new oil, but it’s still energy that fuels human potential. I couldn’t be more excited to join this passionate team on our mission to empower energy professionals to streamline field operations.”

This isn’t Hollison and Moxey’s first partnership. They have successfully joined forces before, first at Citrix, where they pioneered the introduction of the first digital workspace, and then at Cloudera, where they transformed the inventor of big data into the data company for trusted enterprise AI.

Moxey spent six years at Cloudera leading product marketing, taking on the CMO role in 2022. As CMO he led the positioning reset of Cloudera as the open data lakehouse for trusted enterprise AI, contributing to Cloudera’s first-ever ranking as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS).

Hollison, a veteran technology leader known for his strategic vision and operational expertise, recently stepped into the CEO role at Workrise with a commitment to driving the company’s growth and innovation in the dynamic energy sector.

“Workrise is at an inflection point in its journey of transforming the way energy companies manage their operations. Dave will play a crucial role in enabling Workrise to build and deliver innovative cloud-based software solutions that remove friction from the source-to-pay process, empowering both energy businesses and the professionals that deliver projects in the field,” said Hollison. “With Dave’s unparalleled experience leading successful marketing and product teams, the sky’s the limit as we build the future of energy.”

