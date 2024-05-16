World CX Summit 2024: Steering the future of customer experience forward

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 16, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The 11th global edition of the World CX Summit & Awards, organised by Trescon, returns to India on 22nd May 2024 at the Leela, in Mumbai. With more than 350 CX leaders, top technology mavens, and innovators confirmed, the event serves as a crucial terminal in India’s digitization roadmap. This summit facilitates a robust exchange of ideas and sets the stage for strategic collaborations that will define the future of CX innovations in India and around the world.

Having brought together more than 15,000 CX thought leaders, innovators, specialists, and key stakeholders across 10 editions, the World CX Summit has solidified its position as a leading knowledge-sharing platform. At the event, attendees engage in insightful sessions, captivating keynotes, and successful use cases to refine their CX strategies and deliver memorable customer experiences.

The World CX Summit in India attracts participants from diverse industries, including Automotive, Aviation, Financial Services, Real Estate, Human Resources, Retail, and Manufacturing. This broad representation emphasizes a concerted drive towards digital innovation, with each sector allocating tech investment budgets ranging from INR 41 lacs to over INR 8.5 crores. This commitment highlights the summit’s crucial role as a hub for collaboration and technological advancement.

Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon, sharing his excitement of the event said, “India’s rapidly growing CX market and robust economic development have established it as the perfect venue for the latest edition of the World CX Summit. Our commitment to cultivating an environment where innovation empowers leaders with transformative insights and strategic alliances is driving industry-wide advancements. This summit serves as a catalyst, converging market leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore and set new benchmarks in customer experience excellence.”

The World CX Summit will help brands further expedite the digital evolution of the economy by focusing on topics like improving CX strategy, amplifying CX through Martech, personalized CX with conversational AI and much more.

The summit offers a wide spectrum of expert speakers and panellists such as:

Santhosh Rao, Partner & Growth Platform Leader, Business Transformation Services, India – South Asia, IBM

Buvana Iyer, Client Engineering FLM West, IBM

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India

Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar

Lavanya Pachisia, Chief Operating Officer, Zivame

Sanket Narkar, Chief Marketing Officer, Physics Wallah

Neelakshi Shalla, SVP & Head – Transformation Program, Customer Service, Claims & Operational Risk, Bharti Axa Life Insurance

Priyaah Sundaraam, Vice President of Customer Experience and Fulfilment, Cleartrip

Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Product and Business, Kore.ai

Ankit Goenka, Senior Vice President & Head Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Nikhil Asopa, Senior Vice President & Head Customer Service, Tata Digital

Anvesha Poswalia, Head of Digital & E-commerce, Unilever

Supriya Rath, Cx Leader, Lenovo India

Vijaybahu Joshi, Associate Vice President & Head of Experience Design, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Sathish Krishnan, Head CRM, Redbus

Sharing her excitement about speaking at the event, Priyaah Sundaraam, Vice-President of Customer Experience and Fulfilment, Cleartrip said, ” It is an honour to share the stage with prominent Customer Experience Leaders at the World CX Summit and Awards and I am looking forward to drawing inspiration from the other participants.”

Sharing their views about the CX landscape, Angira Agrawal, Global SVP, GTM and Strategy, Exotel, said, ” Customer experience isn’t just about transactions; it’s about meaningful connections built over time along the entire life cycle. Contextual customer conversations help create the bridge, with organizations better understanding customer needs and exceeding their expectations – from marketing to sales to fulfilment and customer service.”

The summit will also host the ‘Top 100 CX Leaders” and the “Marketing Leader Awards’, where top CX and marketing experts will be honoured for their exceptional contributions and achievements. The 11th global edition of the summit promises to be a groundbreaking event, driving innovation and fostering collaboration in the realm of customer experience, ultimately contributing to business growth in this new era. To book your tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3Py6bL8

