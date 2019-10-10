Actelis Expands Global Footprint with Orders for Cyber-Hardened IoT Networking Solutions in Airports Across Japan, India, and Poland

As part of its global multi-year contract with SITA, Actelis secures new orders for its cyber-hardened IoT solutions, enhancing hybrid-fiber connectivity for Smart IoT modernization, in airports across Japan, India, and Poland

FREMONT, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received new orders to provide its cyber-hardened hybrid-fiber networking solution for international airports based in India, Japan, and Poland. These orders are part of its previously announced multi-year contract with SITA, a global leader in airport operations management systems. This announcement follows a number of recent achievements announced just in the past few weeks, including new orders received from three military bases, a recently announced partnership with Carahsoft to expand Actelis’ footprint in US Government Agencies, and a new order and delivery to the City of Bakersfield, California.

“We are very proud of the continued expansion of our cutting-edge solutions across international airport networks globally through our partnership with SITA,” reflects Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “As the IoT industry rapidly expands and cyber threats grow, Actelis is in a unique position to help the industry quickly move forward, with both cost-effective, smart IoT implementation, as well as cybersecurity enhancement to legacy networks. Our work with SITA is a great example of Actelis’ hybrid-fiber networking offering being introduced into the worldwide market, with a global operator, thus making a difference across an entire industry. With Actelis’ solutions, SITA can implement its vision of operational excellence, and enhanced cybersecurity in Airports across the globe, on time and under budget.”

Airports utilize multiple buildings over a large area to provide vital services to airlines, such as cargo and luggage handling, ticketing, and security. According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines transport over 62 million cargo tons of goods a year, representing more than 35% of global trade by value. Modernizing airport operations to support such applications, requires fiber-grade connectivity and networking to facilitate safe, reliable, real-time tracking and monitoring of inbound and outbound shipments, inventory and passengers, and to avoid any delays. The Actelis solution is used to enable the connectivity operators need to transport such critical data quickly and securely.

By working with Actelis, airport operators like SITA save months of engineering and construction efforts resulting in considerable cost savings. Actelis’ hybrid-fiber solution can instantly enable fiber-grade connectivity over an operator’s existing wiring. Actelis’ solution can uniquely work with any wireline medium (fiber, copper, or coax) and its Element Management Software System (EMS) can provide monitoring, configuration and integration to the IoT systems in the field.

Mission critical operations at international airports also require a cyber-hardened solution that helps protect the data within the network. A cyberattack at a major airport could be disastrous for day-to-day operations. Actelis’ cyber-hardened technology has been certified by the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Sean Renn

Global VP Marketing & Communications

srenn@actelis.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com