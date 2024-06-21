AI Web3 App COLLE Now Live on BNB Chain

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – June 5, 2024) – COLLE AI, a leader in AI-driven NFT technology, announces that its Web3 application is now live on the BNB Chain. This expansion enhances COLLE’s multichain capabilities, offering users greater accessibility and flexibility in creating and trading AI-generated NFTs.

Delivering innovative AI-driven NFT creation across multiple blockchains.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/210877_19c05c8574e44a65_001full.jpg

By integrating BNB Chain, artists, and collectors can use COLLE AI’s tools to generate unique digital artworks and trade them as NFTs. The BNB Chain’s fast transaction speeds and low fees make it an ideal platform for COLLE AI’s growing user base. This development is part of COLLE AI’s mission to make the digital art market more accessible.

COLLE AI provides AI-driven tools that enable users to transform their creative prompts into distinctive digital artworks. The platform supports multiple blockchain networks, and BNB Chain enhances the user experience by offering a robust and versatile platform for digital art creation and NFT trading.

This expansion reinforces COLLE AI’s position in the AI and blockchain space. The platform is committed to continuous innovation and improving its features to provide all users with a seamless and efficient experience.

For more details and to start creating AI-driven NFTs, visit colle.ai.

About COLLE AI

COLLE AI is an innovative platform that combines artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to revolutionize the creation and trading of digital art. By enabling users to transform creative prompts into unique NFTs, COLLE AI democratizes access to the digital art market and supports multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The platform is designed to provide a seamless and efficient experience for both artists and collectors.

