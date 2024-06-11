Akeneo Appoints Annabelle Malherbe as First-Ever Chief of Staff

Malherbe Joins Akeneo with extensive M&A expertise and a proven track record in strategic planning, business development, and financial leadership

Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2024) – Akeneo, the product experience company, today announced the appointment of former Zoovu Chief Operations Officer Annabelle Malherbe to Chief of Staff. In this role, Malherbe will work directly with Chief Executive Officer Fred de Gombert to drive the firm’s strategic agenda.

Malherbe will serve a critical role in Akeneo’s corporate development, working closely under the guidance of Chief Strategy Officer Kristin Naragon to drive merger and acquisition strategies and coordinate due diligence efforts across departments. To drive operational efficiency and scalability, Malherbe will establish Akeneo’s new Project Management Office (PMO). This initiative ensures the creation of agile, efficient teams working toward the successful execution of strategic priorities across the organization.

“Annabelle’s strategic business expertise and immense financial experience are exactly what Akeneo needs at this stage of our growth,” said de Gombert. “As my right arm, she will be instrumental in managing our key initiatives and ensuring that our executive team operates seamlessly. Annabelle’s appointment is pivotal as we continue to innovate and expand globally, steering Akeneo toward even greater successes.”

Beyond strategic and program management, Malherbe will manage Akeneo’s internal operational calendar and coordinate seamless communication within the leadership team. She will use data-driven insights to guide decision-making and coordinate with Chief Financial Officer Nadine Pichelot to leverage data analytics for robust forecasting and performance tracking. Malherbe intends to develop KPIs and reporting mechanics to monitor and guide Akeneo’s growth.

“I admire Akeneo’s drive to revolutionize the customer experience through an exceptional product experience,” said Malherbe. “In my role, I look forward to leading the charge on strategic initiatives that bolster Akeneo’s position as a market leader. I look forward to leveraging my experience to extend the reach and impact of our innovative product information management solutions across the globe.”

Malherbe previously held roles across the digital and enterprise SaaS industries. Most recently, she served as the Chief Operations Officer at Zoovu, where she led the group’s global operations and strategic initiatives. Before Zoovu, she held the same role at Linkfluence, where she managed the company’s operations until its acquisition by Meltwater in 2021. Prior to that, she was with Dassault Systèmes as Vice President of Content & Online Services.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo’s intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico’s, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo’s AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

