Arctic Wolf Expands Global Partner Footprint with Enhanced Channel Program Offerings, Growing Partner Ecosystem

Arctic Wolf continues to increase partner program investments to meet global demand for security operations technology

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the tremendous growth of its global partner community, spanning channel, alliances, and insurance brokers and carriers, along with enhancements to its partner program. This news comes following a banner year of rapid global expansion and partner momentum.

As one of the few true fully partner-first companies in the industry, Arctic Wolf will continue to invest in its growing ecosystem in established and emerging markets, continuing its international growth in critical regions including UK, DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Key global milestones include: Key global milestones of the last twelve months include:

29% increase in global channel partners

78% increase in EMEA channel partners

156% increase in ANZ channel partners

350% increase in insurance broker partners

50+ insurance carriers supported through incident response as of 2024

200+ technology integrations supported through alliance and technology partners as of 2024

Arctic Wolf is evolving its Partner Program to include elevated programs for qualifying partners. Through its 100% partner go-to-market strategy, Arctic Wolf is continuing to invest in its channel and MSP partners to bring security operations at scale to businesses of almost every size and scale. Key enhancements to the program include:

New Channel Rebate program for eligible partners, with additional growth incentives, allowing partners to invest back into their businesses

Managed Security Awareness Plus partner benefit expansion for eligible partners featuring content compliance access and email threat level reporting

Incident Response (IR) specialization expansion for eligible partners, including complimentary IR JumpStart Retainer, IR playbook and preference profiles

Access to Pack Rewards program expanded to sales and technical reps across all North America partner tiers

These enhancements to Partner Program offerings were revealed as part of Partner Jam, Arctic Wolf’s weeklong summit for its global channel, alliance, and insurance partner communities. Arctic Wolf also announced its 2024 Partner of the Year awards winners, recognizing the top partners who played critical roles in supporting Arctic Wolf’s mission of ending cyber risk and delivering security operations at scale to customers all around the world.

Through its cloud-native, AI-driven platform, Arctic Wolf enables over 1,900 partners to empower organizations of almost any size to achieve security operations at the push of a button. Through hundreds of security and technology integrations available to customers today, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes more than 5.5 trillion security events per week from a global base of over 5,700 customers. Unlike other security vendors, Arctic Wolf’s entire portfolio of services and products are offered exclusively through channel and MSP partners.

We believe that by being named the fastest growing vendor by revenue in 2023 according to Gartner® Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2023 Research1, Arctic Wolf continues to entrench itself not only as a leading cybersecurity platform, but also as a transformative technology company with an award-winning Partner Program. In the last 12 months, Arctic Wolf has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 for a third consecutive year, the Forbes Cloud 100 for a second consecutive year, and to the inaugural edition of the Fortune Cyber 60. Additionally, the company was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services, was given a Customers’ Choice distinction in the Managed Detection and Response market by Gartner® Peer Insights, and received the highest overall rating and the highest willingness to recommend scores in the January 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment. Lastly, Arctic Wolf’s Partner Program has received multiple accolades; in the last 12 months, Arctic Wolf was named both CRN Five Star Partner Program Guide and CRN Security 100 winner for a fourth time, CRN Products of the Year for a second time, and CRN Tech Innovators.

“Our partner program and partner-first go-to-market strategy have been critical in our mission to end cyber risk by delivering security operations at scale to companies of almost every size,” said Will Briggs, senior vice president, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “As we continue to grow and expand our partner ecosystem all around the world, we are excited to deliver enhanced program elements and new opportunities for our partners to work with us to own security outcomes and deliver business resilience for customers worldwide.”

“Arctic Wolf continues to deliver and own unmatched outcomes for customers all over the world, and we are excited to celebrate the growth and opportunity for channel partners like us,” said Brent Clodgo, vice president, People Driven Technology. “We continue to choose to partner with Arctic Wolf because of their commitment to ending cyber risk while working hand in hand with their partners. Business resilience is a critical issue for customers of every size, and we look forward to continuing to rise to the challenges of the evolving threat landscape with Arctic Wolf.”

