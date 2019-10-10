Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, today announced that Asana’s executives will present at the following investor events:


  • Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2024 at 8:25 a.m. PT / 11:25 a.m. ET
  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference 2024 on June 5, 2024 at 1:20 p.m. PT / 4:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana, the #1 AI work management platform, is where work connects to goals. Over 150,000 customers like Amazon, Accenture, and Suzuki rely on Asana to manage and automate everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning to product launches. To learn more, visit asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

