BAK Attended Vertical Takeoff and Landing Transformation Seminar, with Continuous Tab Batteries to Hopefully Drive the Leapfrog Development of Low Altitude Economy

Shenzhen, China–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2024) – On May 30, the “2024 Vertical Takeoff and Landing Transformation Seminar – Shenzhen” was successfully held. At the seminar, guests from the industry upstream and downstream enterprises shared the latest research results on two themes: core technology and future markets. Dr. Guo Xinlu from BAK Battery delivered a keynote speech, sharing in-depth insights into BAK’s views on applying eVTOL power batteries.

The guests at the seminar unanimously agreed that eVTOL calls for battery cells with more intricate performance requirements and stringent standards.

Dr. Guo Xinlu introduces the requirements of eVTOL battery cells

According to Dr. Guo Xinlu’s introduction, BAK Battery has proactively completed a forward-looking technological roadmap from small cylindrical to big cylindrical batteries in the low-altitude flight sector. From three aspects (model, structure, and chemical system), BAK continues to innovate and optimize to meet the high-energy demands of various applications such as passenger transportation, cargo transportation, law enforcement, and police service and security. BAK continuous tab battery cell platform – 2170-48B and 2170-55B battery cells- combines high capacity and high power performance, with ultra long cycle life. It has successfully passed various tests such as the 130°C hot box test, heavy impact test, and thermal runaway-oriented nail penetration test thereby ensuring flight safety.

Furthermore, BAK Battery has engineered the continuous tab 2170-25B battery cell tailored for eVTOL hybrid powertrains and emergency backup power systems. This cutting-edge cell delivers robust continuous high-power output, achieving a maximum continuous discharge rate of 24C at the full depth of discharge (DoD), with a cycle life surpassing 5000 cycles.

