Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. OTC Markets Trading Symbol Change

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2024) – Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWD), (“Bluesky” or the “Corporation”) announced today that effective June 7, 2024 the Corporation completed its 7:1 share consolidation. Due to the completion of the share consolidation, the Corporation’s trading symbol on the OTC Markets in the United States changed from “BTCWF” to “BTCWD” effective June 7, 2024. The Corporation’s trading symbol “BTC” on Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) remains the same. The Corporation also announced today that it had entered into a debt settlement agreement with a third-party consultant for services rendered in the amount of $100,000 CAD. The debt will be settled via the issuance of 1,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 CAD per Common Share.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky’s platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies. For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

