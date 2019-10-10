Bridgeline’s HawkSearch Named BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner

HawkSearch offers advanced AI-powered search capabilities to help fast-growing BigCommerce customers drive engagement and conversion growth

WOBURN, Mass., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) — Bridgeline’s HawkSearch today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers access to HawkSearch’s innovative search technology. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate HawkSearch’s Smart Search through the BigCommerce App Marketplace .

“We are thrilled to bring Smart Search to the BigCommerce ecosystem, empowering BigCommerce customers to leverage AI for enhancing their search capabilities,” said Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. “This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing e-commerce technology with powerful, user-friendly AI search.”

Smart Search by HawkSearch introduces next-generation AI-powered search functionalities, including conceptual search and visual search, tailored to meet the needs of both B2C and B2B BigCommerce customers. BigCommerce customers using Smart Search can use natural language and visual elements to potentially produce precise and contextually relevant search results. The inclusion of Generative AI with tools like AI Content Assistant and Synonym Generators further assists BigCommerce customers in creating optimal search experiences on their digital platforms.

“Our partnership with HawkSearch further illustrates our commitment to providing customers access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “HawkSearch shares our desire to help brands and retailers sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/hawksearch/

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca’s, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, Ted Baker, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com .