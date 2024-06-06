Bruker Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKRBruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will present at the following conferences:


2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Frank Laukien, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Juergen Srega, President, Bruker CALID Group

45th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bruker.com. Replays of the presentations will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Contacts

Justin Ward

Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

