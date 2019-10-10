CBTS named North America Compute Partner of the Year 2024 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cincinnati, Ohio–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2024) – CBTS, a global provider of IT solutions and services—including Application Modernization, Digital Workplace, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Solutions—has announced that they won the HPE North America Compute Partner of the Year Award. The award was presented to CBTS on June 17, 2024, during a ceremony at HPE Discover in Las Vegas.

The North America Compute Partner of the Year Award is given to an HPE partner who exemplifies their commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. HPE also recognized CBTS for achieving exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.

“The 2024 HPE Partner Awards are a recognition of the focus and dedication these companies continue to make in delivering successful business outcomes for their customers,” said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “Partnering is in our DNA, and celebrating the tremendous investment these winners made in HPE innovation is one way we can showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers.”

“CBTS is pleased to be recognized at the leading edge of technology, offering solutions and support to our customers. Enterprise organizations are looking to modernize legacy infrastructure to meet the needs of the digital economy and Industry 4.0,” said Jeff Lackey, President and CEO, CBTS. “CBTS is at the forefront in helping these organizations navigate the rapidly changing technology landscape with bespoke solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.”

With the rise of AI, automation, machine learning, and advanced analytics, companies across North America are looking for a partner with the in-depth experience and skill sets to transform how they deliver new and innovative solutions to their customers, partners, and employees around the world.

“As a provider of application and infrastructure solutions, we work to understand our clients’ business and transformation goals. We leverage our experienced consulting and engineering teams to design the right combination of compute, storage, network, application development and managed services to help our clients realize their strategic and operational goals. We are proud to receive this award from our innovative partner HPE and look forward to our continued success together,” said Steve Lankard, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions, CBTS.

For more information on CBTS, please visit this page.

About CBTS

CBTS (#43 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions—including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients’ transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com. Follow CBTS: LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Media Contact

Roger Hamshaw

Director, Marketing

416.312.6244

roger.hamshaw@cbts.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213284