Climavision Launches Unified Forecast Suite with Unprecedented AI-Driven Capabilities

Horizon AI offers detailed probabilities ranging from short to long term, and from global to pinpoint scale

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIsolutions–Weather tech pioneer Climavision is marking its third anniversary by combining the strengths of its fast-growing forecast portfolio into one market-ready solution – the new Horizon AI suite of products.





From its launch in 2021, Climavision’s expertise and unique observational datasets have made it a leader in the established field of numerical weather prediction (NWP). The company has also steadily expanded its application of machine learning and AI to increase the accuracy and range of its forecast models. Now, with the recent acquisition of Intersphere, a pioneer in the field of AI-Driven subseasonal to seasonal (S2S) forecasts, Horizon AI will fully integrate Climavision’s unprecedented range of offerings, meeting virtually any market need.

“Bringing a complete set of solutions like this to market is a major development for the industry and for our clients, but it’s a very natural step for us as a company,” said Chris Goode, CEO of Climavision. “We’ve spent the last three years developing the team and technology to deliver best-in-class products across a range of applications and forecast periods. We’re thrilled to combine them all into one comprehensive offering.”

While much of the current buzz about AI-Driven weather prediction is built around far-off future possibilities, Horizon AI is delivering four uniquely valuable products across all time scales to customers today:

Horizon AI Global. This mid-range forecast targets large-scale events out to 15-days. This is especially useful in planning for impacts of tropical weather.

This mid-range forecast targets large-scale events out to 15-days. This is especially useful in planning for impacts of tropical weather. Horizon AI HIRES . Detailed short-range modeling down to a 1km grid, predicting high-impact severe weather events up to 5 days out. The level of detail makes a critical difference in complex terrain.

. Detailed short-range modeling down to a 1km grid, predicting high-impact severe weather events up to 5 days out. The level of detail makes a critical difference in complex terrain. Horizon AI Point. Point-based, highly accurate mid-range forecasting out to 15 days, blending up to 100+ NWP models and sensor data.

Point-based, highly accurate mid-range forecasting out to 15 days, blending up to 100+ NWP models and sensor data. Horizon AI Subseasonal to Seasonal (S2S). Detailed, long-range forecasting calculates probabilities and is verified using the most detailed weather observations available. The results are issued and verified daily against actual observations, consistently showing accuracy 50 percent higher than publicly available models.

The Horizon AI suite is especially useful for clients because all the products can be customized to the needs of specific industries. For instance, Horizon AI S2S can generate probability scenarios tailored to the renewable energy market with numerous variables down to units as small as an individual wind or solar farm – in time frames ranging out to two years for some parameters.

“Bringing all of these offerings under one umbrella helps our customers plan across the entire range of weather forecasting horizons,” said Ben Toms PhD, Climavision’s VP, AI for Weather. “Each of the Horizon AI products leverages our deep expertise in science and technology to deliver the insights most relevant to each client — providing an edge for making decisions.”

Learn more about Horizon AI at www.Climavision.com.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

