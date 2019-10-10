Cloud Authority Backlink & SEO Firm LinkDaddy Announces Adoption Of Backblaze

Backlink-building and SEO firm LinkDaddy announces the expansion of its Cloud Authority Backlink service, recently adding the Backblaze platform to its portfolio.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2024) – LinkDaddy has recently added Backblaze to its Cloud Authority Backlink capability, building on an extensive portfolio that also includes over 14 other well-known cloud hosting providers. The firm reports that Backblaze has a domain authority of 79, which can improve the SEO performance of HTML pages that are backlinked on the platform.

A multi-stage process is employed by LinkDaddy to leverage the Backblaze platform, which is joining four other providers in the first of three unique Cloud Authority Backlink packages. The firm develops high-quality targeted content along with a personalized HTML webpage, which is then published and back-linked on major cloud hosting platforms.

“Use our specialized services and we will create content, place it on cloud platforms, and link back to your website,” Tony Peacock, CEO of LinkDaddy, explains. “You can also add Cloud Authority Backlinks to your Google My Business listings and YouTube videos, further boosting your online presence.”

As many purchasing journeys now begin with an online search, LinkDaddy explains that SEO is only growing in importance. The history of search engine optimization is closely aligned with the growth of the internet, and SEO practices have become increasingly sophisticated as the technological landscape has evolved.

With the recent addition of BackBlaze, LinkDaddy offers a high-authority platform that further enhances the widely accepted SEO technique of backlinking. The agency points out that, while many small businesses use some form of backlinking, most do not have access to leading technology providers, such as Backblaze.

LinkDaddy also states that its latest Cloud Authority Backlink services have been designed to fall within the budgetary means of most smaller organizations. Professional SEO services can run into thousands of dollars each month, which is out of reach for many small businesses, putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

In addition to the enhanced backlink services, LinkDaddy offers ‘Google My Business’ profile management, social media management, and professional multimedia content marketing. In business for almost 10 years, the agency has created over 11,000 high-authority backlinks on behalf of more than 2,850 clients.

