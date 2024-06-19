DelphX Announces the Issuance of Shares for Services and Advancement of Credit Rating Securities

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2024) – DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) (“DelphX” or the “Company“), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, announces that pursuant to an agreement with a consultant to design a pricing model for DelphX’s Credit Rating Security product, the Company will issue 1,000,000 Common Shares (the “Common Shares”) to the consultant in satisfaction of the C$100,000 fee payable to the consultant. The consultant is a very well known mathematician who has served this role successfully for multiple large recognized Wall Street dealers over his career.

The Common Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, being the last closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date the model was completed. The issuance of the Common Shares will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United Sates Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and will be issued as “restricted securities” (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act), in reliance on exemptions from U.S. federal and state registration requirements.

The issuance of Common Shares will not result in a new control person, and subsequent to the issuance, DelphX will have 160,659,573 common shares outstanding.

The pricing model is currently being used as a basis for both buyers and sellers of downgrade protection using CRS, with active price discovery and negotiations on both sides. There can be no assurance as to the finalization of any transaction.

Further to the Company’s announcement June 18, 2024 of its proposed non-brokered private placement of units, the Company announces that the private placement is fully subscribed. Closing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide mitigation of spread and capital charge losses when downgrades occur, while allowing for attractive returns. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade exposure of an underlying security in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by BNY Mellon. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

