Denodo Opens ME Regional Head Office in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Meet Growing Demand for Data Management and AI

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Denodo, a leader in data management is opening their new Middle East regional head office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) today. To inaugurate the office opening, Denodo is launching their first “Denodo Data Day” with Her Highness Dr. Shaikha Dheya Bint Ebrahim Al Khalifa and delegates from Google Cloud, among others, as guest speakers. The new office will support new and existing Denodo customers and partners in the Middle East, providing them with direct access to the company’s experts in logical data management and AI-supported data solutions. This regional expansion is a testament to Denodo’s growing business and its customers in the region.





“We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Middle East with the opening of our new office in Riyadh, a city known for its rapid growth and innovation,” said Ángel Viña, CEO and founder at Denodo. “Riyadh is host to a growing number of companies and government agencies, particularly in the technology, finance, and energy sectors – including the ambitious NEOM City. This new office will enable us to better serve our customers in the Middle East, providing them with our ‘fearless data’ approach to logical data management and the cutting-edge solutions they need to stay ahead in today’s competitive market.”

Denodo has made significant investments in AI and GenAI, which supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s AI goals of making Saudi Arabia an international AI hub. Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in AI to diversify its economy. PwC recently published estimates that AI will contribute more than $135 billion to Saudi Arabia’s economy by 2030, which would lessen its reliance on revenue from oil. The Kingdom’s National Strategy aims for a global AI ranking of 15 by 2030. Recently, Saudi Arabia gained the top spot for AI government strategy. However, data management remains a hurdle. Traditional methods are complex and slow, hindering businesses seeking AI’s potential in areas like customer experience.

“Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East, and it’s going through an amazing period of growth and change,” said Gabriele Obino, regional vice president and general manager, Middle East, Denodo. “Denodo is a pioneer in logical data management, and we are offering local and regional organizations, in various industries including aviation, healthcare and Government, the opportunity to start or continue their digital transformations to modern cloud and GenAI-based data solutions.”

By fostering strong collaboration with key technology providers and systems integrators, such as the global cloud hyperscaler Google Cloud, Denodo demonstrates that its customers in the Middle East have access to the most innovative and comprehensive data solutions available, empowering them to make informed, data-driven decisions to help them stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.

Niall McDonagh, director, EMEA Public Sector, Google Cloud, emphasized the unique position of Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia: “As the only cloud provider with a dedicated region in Saudi Arabia, Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to support the digital transformation needs of this vibrant market. Our partnership with Denodo for the inaugural Denodo Data Day in Riyadh is a pivotal moment for us to showcase how our cloud solutions, coupled with Denodo’s logical data management technology, can drive significant advancements in key industries such as finance, healthcare, government, and education. We are also excited to highlight the capabilities of our Google Cloud Center of Excellence, which provides strategic guidance and cloud technology expertise.”

