Descope Demonstrates Strong CIAM Momentum with Expansion into EMEA Market and Continued Industry Recognition

Strategic market entry bolstered by key capabilities to serve regional needs and inclusion in Notable Capital’s “Rising in Cyber 2024”

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descope , the drag-and-drop CIAM platform, today announced its expansion into the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market. This expansion is accompanied by a suite of capabilities tailored to meet the specific needs of organizations in this diverse region, notable among them being multi-region data residency, AI-powered localization of user-facing screens, and right-to-left language support.

Descope helps organizations add authentication, authorization, and identity management to their apps using customizable visual workflows. Hundreds of customers and thousands of developers use Descope to improve user onboarding with frictionless authentication, enhance security with adaptive MFA, and get enterprise-ready with SSO and delegated user administration.

“We are excited to help organizations in EMEA deliver delightful and secure customer journeys without overburdening their engineering and IT teams,” said Dan Sarel, Co-Founder of Descope. “The newly added capabilities are based on the feedback of several of our existing EMEA customers and reflect our commitment to supporting the diverse and dynamic needs of businesses in this region. We look forward to meeting customers, integrators, and partners to continue strengthening our presence in the region.”

Key Capabilities for the EMEA Market

Multi-Region Data Residency: To comply with GDPR and other local data protection regulations, Descope enables organizations to store and process user data within the European Union. A dedicated Frankfurt datacenter ensures that data residency and sovereignty requirements are met, offering peace of mind to businesses and their customers. In addition, organizations with customers across the globe can now decide where user data of each of their customers will be stored.

Right-to-Left (RTL) Text Support: Recognizing the linguistic diversity in the EMEA region, Descope offers robust support for RTL languages such as Hebrew and Arabic in its screen builder. This feature ensures that user interfaces are accessible and user-friendly for all customers, regardless of language preference.

Rising in Cyber 2024

Additionally, Descope was named to Rising in Cyber 2024 , an independent list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the most promising cybersecurity companies in the eyes of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), venture capital investors, and other security leaders.

Notable Capital partnered with 100+ CISOs, VPs of Security from companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, and prominent venture capital firms to nominate and vote on approximately 200 companies in order to select the 30 honorees. Honorees were chosen based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams.

Having raised more than $6 billion collectively, the companies recognized by Rising in Cyber demonstrate the enthusiasm of the cybersecurity industry for innovation in this sector. In celebration, honorees will be recognized at the New York Stock Exchange today.

“We see more innovation among cybersecurity startups than ever before, especially as AI creates both opportunities and new risks. Areas such as identity and access management, cloud security, and application security will see increased adoption by CISOs as security teams adapt to the rising role of AI,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. “Congratulations to the honorees of Rising in Cyber 2024!”

Descope’s inclusion in Rising in Cyber rounds off a year of strong industry recognition and customer momentum, including being:

To learn more, visit Descope at Booth #45 in the KuppingerCole European Identity and Cloud Conference in Berlin from June 4-7.

About Descope

Descope is a drag-and-drop customer authentication and identity management platform. Our no / low code CIAM solution helps hundreds of organizations easily create and customize their entire user journey using visual workflows – from authentication and authorization to MFA and federated SSO. Founded in 2022, Descope is backed by Lightspeed and Notable Capital (previously GGV Capital) and is a member of the FIDO Alliance.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber recognizes the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by more than 100 leading CISOs, cybersecurity executives, and prominent venture capital firms. For Rising in Cyber 2024, about 200 companies were nominated, and 30 were recognized as honorees through an independent nomination and voting process. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit: www.risingincyber.com .

