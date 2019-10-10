Empatho Holdings Inc. Announces Litigation

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2024) – Empatho Holdings Inc. (the “Company“) announces that it was named as a defendant in a Notice of Civil Claim filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 6, 2024. Although no assurance can be given with respect to the ultimate outcome of the Action, the Company intends to defend the proceeding.

The Company will continue to disclose any significant developments in relation to this Notice of Civil Claim.

For more information, please contact:

Yan Namer
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: yan@empatho.com

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213516

