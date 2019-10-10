Evertz Technologies Limited Exceeds Half Billion in Annual Revenue in Fiscal 2024

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2024) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Record revenue of $514.6 million an increase of 13% or $60.0 million from the prior year

Reoccurring software, services and other software of $188.9 million, representing 37% of total revenue

International revenue of $176.6 million, an increase of 50% or $59.1 million from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $100.4 million

Net earnings of $71.0 million for the year, an increase of 10% from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the year

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $122.8 million

Earnings from operations of $19.6 million

Net earnings of $13.9 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter

Cash and cash equivalents of $86.3 million

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q4’24 Q4’23 YE’24 YE’23 Revenue $ 122,770 $ 128,919 $ 514,616 $ 454,578 Gross margin 72,655 76,646 302,443 268,258 Earnings from operations 19,541 30,467 100,396 95,628 Net earnings 13,861 18,551 71,027 64,555 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.91 $ 0.84 Fully-diluted shares 77,310,309 76,164,716 77,044,858 76,200,428

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

YE ‘ 24 YE ‘ 23 Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,325 $ 12,468 Working capital 201,437 171,428 Total assets 484,722 436,652 Shareholders’ equity 263,267 243,099

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, revenues were $122.8 million compared to revenues of $128.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $96.5 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $98.0 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $26.3 million compared to $30.9 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2024, sales were $514.6 million (including $325.7 million in hardware and $188.9 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) compared to sales of $454.6 million (including $281.2 million in hardware and $173.4 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) for the year ended April 30, 2023. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $338.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to $337.1 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $176.6 million compared to $117.5 million, an increase of $59.1 million from the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $72.7 million as compared to $76.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.2% as compared to 59.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $302.4 million as compared to $268.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2023. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.8% as compared to 59.0% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $13.9 million as compared to $18.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $71.0 million as compared to $64.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.18 as compared to $0.24 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.91 as compared to $0.84 in the same period in 2023.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $20.1 million as compared to $17.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $72.3 million as compared to $61.5 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $36.7 million as compared to $29.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $134.8 million as compared to $117.1 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at April 30, 2024 was $201.4 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash was $86.3 million as at April 30, 2024 as compared to $12.5 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $34.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 as compared to $25.9 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $19.6 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 compared to $26.7 million for the same period last year.

Cash generated by operations was $144.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $53.8 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $95.4 million from operations for fiscal 2024 as compared to $91.5 million for fiscal 2023.

For the quarter, the Company used $3.3 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $2.3 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of property, plant and equipment for $9.6 million and partly offset by the disposal of instruments held for trading for $7.2 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.8 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, the Company used cash in financing activities of $70.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $58.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2024, purchase order backlog was in excess of $295 million and shipments during the month of May 2024 were $32 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 19, 2024 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on July 2, 2024 and will be paid on or about July 10, 2024.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Twelve month period ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 122,770 $ 128,919 $ 514,616 $ 454,578 Cost of goods sold 50,115 52,273 212,173 186,320 Gross margin 72,655 76,646 302,443 268,258 Expenses Selling and administrative 20,114 17,521 72,274 61,518 General 1,284 1,323 4,672 4,704 Research and development 36,719 29,867 134,843 117,127 Investment tax credits (4,114 ) (3,503 ) (14,708 ) (13,415 ) Share based compensation 1,244 1,223 5,120 4,662 Foreign exchange gain (2,133 ) (252 ) (154 ) (1,966 ) 53,114 46,179 202,047 172,630 Earnings before undernoted 19,541 30,467 100,396 95,628 Finance income 577 91 1,661 376 Finance costs (311 ) (2,290 ) (1,353 ) (3,718 ) Net loss on investments through profit and loss – (3,277 ) (2,704 ) (5,364 ) Other income and expenses (238 ) 930 (642 ) 888 Earnings before income taxes 19,569 25,921 97,358 87,810 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 5,563 8,521 26,044 25,066 Deferred 145 (1,151 ) 287 (1,811 ) 5,708 7,370 26,331 23,255 Net earnings for the period $ 13,861 $ 18,551 $ 71,027 $ 64,555 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 97 128 857 523 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 13,764 18,423 70,170 64,032 Net earnings for the period $ 13,861 $ 18,551 $ 71,027 $ 64,555 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.92 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.91 $ 0.84

April 30, April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,325 $ 12,468 $ 33,902 Trade and other receivables 84,350 106,871 100,020 Contract assets 12,554 11,032 6,398 Prepaid expenses 11,179 10,319 5,930 Inventories 206,154 202,479 177,268 400,562 343,169 323,518 Property, plant and equipment 34,384 34,730 37,877 Right-of-use assets 20,432 20,396 24,637 Goodwill 21,352 21,333 21,033 Intangible assets 1,098 2,125 3,317 Investments – 8,160 5,474 Deferred income taxes 6,894 6,739 5,123 $ 484,722 $ 436,652 $ 420,979 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank Indebtedness $ – $ 5,928 $ – Trade and other payables 63,249 75,521 68,405 Provisions 4,946 5,104 7,379 Deferred revenue 119,597 69,827 74,267 Current potion of lease obligations 4,296 4,060 4,088 Current potion of redemption liability 3,811 3,711 3,423 Income tax payable 3,226 7,590 7,009 199,125 171,741 164,571 Long term lease obligations 18,920 18,827 22,760 218,045 190,568 187,331 Equity Capital stock 145,721 143,344 143,502 Share based payment reserve 19,246 14,697 10,893 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,197 (2,402 ) (4,093 ) Retained earnings 97,103 87,460 80,636 98,300 85,058 76,543 Total equity attributable to shareholders 263,267 243,099 230,938 Non-controlling interest 3,410 2,985 2,710 266,677 246,084 233,648 $ 484,722 $ 436,652 $ 420,979

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

June 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until

July 21, 2023. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or toll-free 1-888-660-6264. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 11656#.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

