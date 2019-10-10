Evertz Technologies Limited Exceeds Half Billion in Annual Revenue in Fiscal 2024

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2024) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

  • Record revenue of $514.6 million an increase of 13% or $60.0 million from the prior year
  • Reoccurring software, services and other software of $188.9 million, representing 37% of total revenue
  • International revenue of $176.6 million, an increase of 50% or $59.1 million from the prior year
  • Earnings from operations of $100.4 million
  • Net earnings of $71.0 million for the year, an increase of 10% from the prior year
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the year

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Quarterly revenue of $122.8 million
  • Earnings from operations of $19.6 million
  • Net earnings of $13.9 million for the quarter
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $86.3 million

Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

  Q4’24 Q4’23 YE’24 YE’23
Revenue $ 122,770 $ 128,919 $ 514,616 $ 454,578
Gross margin 72,655 76,646 302,443 268,258
Earnings from operations 19,541 30,467 100,396 95,628
Net earnings 13,861 18,551 71,027 64,555
Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.91 $ 0.84
Fully-diluted shares 77,310,309 76,164,716 77,044,858 76,200,428
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands of dollars)

  YE ‘ 24 YE ‘ 23
Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,325 $ 12,468
Working capital 201,437 171,428
Total assets 484,722 436,652
Shareholders’ equity 263,267 243,099

 

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, revenues were $122.8 million compared to revenues of $128.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $96.5 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $98.0 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $26.3 million compared to $30.9 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2024, sales were $514.6 million (including $325.7 million in hardware and $188.9 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) compared to sales of $454.6 million (including $281.2 million in hardware and $173.4 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) for the year ended April 30, 2023. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $338.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to $337.1 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $176.6 million compared to $117.5 million, an increase of $59.1 million from the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $72.7 million as compared to $76.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.2% as compared to 59.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $302.4 million as compared to $268.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2023. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.8% as compared to 59.0% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $13.9 million as compared to $18.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $71.0 million as compared to $64.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.18 as compared to $0.24 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.91 as compared to $0.84 in the same period in 2023.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $20.1 million as compared to $17.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $72.3 million as compared to $61.5 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $36.7 million as compared to $29.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $134.8 million as compared to $117.1 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at April 30, 2024 was $201.4 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash was $86.3 million as at April 30, 2024 as compared to $12.5 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $34.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 as compared to $25.9 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $19.6 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 compared to $26.7 million for the same period last year.

Cash generated by operations was $144.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $53.8 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $95.4 million from operations for fiscal 2024 as compared to $91.5 million for fiscal 2023.

For the quarter, the Company used $3.3 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $2.3 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of property, plant and equipment for $9.6 million and partly offset by the disposal of instruments held for trading for $7.2 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.8 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, the Company used cash in financing activities of $70.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $58.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2024, purchase order backlog was in excess of $295 million and shipments during the month of May 2024 were $32 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 19, 2024 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on July 2, 2024 and will be paid on or about July 10, 2024.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Twelve month period ended  
April 30, April 30,  
2024 2023 2024 2023  
Revenue $ 122,770 $ 128,919 $ 514,616 $ 454,578  
Cost of goods sold 50,115 52,273 212,173 186,320  
Gross margin 72,655 76,646 302,443 268,258  
               
Expenses        
    Selling and administrative 20,114 17,521 72,274 61,518  
    General 1,284 1,323 4,672 4,704  
    Research and development 36,719 29,867 134,843 117,127  
    Investment tax credits (4,114 ) (3,503 ) (14,708 ) (13,415 )
    Share based compensation 1,244 1,223 5,120 4,662  
    Foreign exchange gain (2,133 ) (252 ) (154 ) (1,966 )
    53,114 46,179 202,047 172,630  
Earnings before undernoted 19,541 30,467 100,396 95,628  
             
Finance income 577 91 1,661 376  
Finance costs (311 ) (2,290 ) (1,353 ) (3,718 )
Net loss on investments through profit and loss (3,277 ) (2,704 ) (5,364 )
Other income and expenses (238 ) 930 (642 ) 888  
Earnings before income taxes 19,569 25,921 97,358 87,810  
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes          
    Current 5,563 8,521 26,044 25,066  
    Deferred 145 (1,151 ) 287 (1,811 )
    5,708 7,370 26,331 23,255  
             
Net earnings for the period $ 13,861 $ 18,551 $ 71,027 $ 64,555  
         
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 97 128 857 523  
Net earnings attributable to shareholders 13,764 18,423 70,170 64,032  
Net earnings for the period $ 13,861 $ 18,551 $ 71,027 $ 64,555  
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.92 $ 0.84  
Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.91 $ 0.84  

 

April 30, April 30, April 30,  
2024 2023 2022  
 
Assets
Current assets  
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,325 $ 12,468 $ 33,902  
    Trade and other receivables 84,350 106,871 100,020  
    Contract assets 12,554 11,032 6,398  
    Prepaid expenses 11,179 10,319 5,930  
    Inventories 206,154 202,479 177,268  
400,562 343,169 323,518  
           
Property, plant and equipment 34,384 34,730 37,877  
Right-of-use assets 20,432 20,396 24,637  
Goodwill 21,352 21,333 21,033  
Intangible assets 1,098 2,125 3,317  
Investments 8,160 5,474  
Deferred income taxes 6,894 6,739 5,123  
$ 484,722 $ 436,652 $ 420,979  
       
Liabilities        
Current liabilities        
    Bank Indebtedness $ $ 5,928 $  
    Trade and other payables 63,249 75,521 68,405  
    Provisions 4,946 5,104 7,379  
    Deferred revenue 119,597 69,827 74,267  
    Current potion of lease obligations 4,296 4,060 4,088  
    Current potion of redemption liability 3,811 3,711 3,423  
    Income tax payable 3,226 7,590 7,009  
    199,125 171,741 164,571  
       
Long term lease obligations 18,920 18,827 22,760  
218,045 190,568 187,331  
       
Equity        
Capital stock 145,721 143,344 143,502  
Share based payment reserve 19,246 14,697 10,893  
       
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,197 (2,402 ) (4,093 )
Retained earnings 97,103 87,460 80,636  
98,300 85,058 76,543  
       
Total equity attributable to shareholders 263,267 243,099 230,938  
Non-controlling interest 3,410 2,985 2,710  
266,677 246,084 233,648  
$ 484,722 $ 436,652 $ 420,979  

 

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on
June 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until
July 21, 2023. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or toll-free 1-888-660-6264. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 11656#.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

For further information please contact:

Doug Moore, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335-3700
ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213613

