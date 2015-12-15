Federman & Sherwood Investigates CDK Global for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDK–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into CDK Global with respect to their recent data breach. CDK Global, a provider of software used by 15,000 car dealerships, shut down most of its systems after the cyberattacks struck Tuesday, June 18, 2024, evening and then again on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, evening. Austin, Texas-based CDK provides SaaS-based CRM, payroll, finance and other key functions for dealerships. A report says the group that claims to have attacked CDK Global has demanded tens of millions of dollars in ransom. If you are a dealership or person dealing with this data breach, please reach out. The following personal information was potentially accessed and acquired: full names, other personal information, Social Security number, financial information and date of birth.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

trp@federmanlaw.com

