GDA Capital & Coinweb Launch The Next Top Blockchain Startup Competition with a $200k+ Prize Pool to Fuel Innovation and Growth in Web3

ONTARIO, CA, June 20, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – GDA Capital and Coinweb are excited to launch the “Next Top Blockchain Startup” Competition for Summer 2024, and with multiple developer tracks from blockchain infrastructure partners. The competition boasts an impressive prize pool of $200,000 USD, with more prizes likely to be secured leading up to the event. Over the four weeks of July, entrepreneurs will benefit from an educational program designed to build thriving businesses and will have the opportunity to secure vital funding by pitching their business in a live case competition setting.

The Next Top Blockchain Startup represents a route for new development teams to gain not only funding but also exposure to essential industry relationships and educational content. It is supported by leading protocols, organizations, investors, and a broad network of mentors from academia, enterprises and developer communities from all over the world.

“Guiding the next generation of blockchain entrepreneurs from ideation to realization is more than a mission; it’s a necessity for the industry’s evolution. GDA Capital is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, and to host this initiative that I wish existed while I was at university, and was looking to get more immersed into the international blockchain community” states Michael Gord, Founder and CEO of GDA Capital.

“It is events like these that truly push the industry forward. We at Coinweb are eager to showcase the untapped potential residing within our community, setting the stage for the natural evolution of the internet,” says Toby Gilbert, Co-Founder & CEO of Coinweb Labs. Coinweb Labs, the core contributor of The Coinweb Protocol, the Layer 2 cross-chain protocol, has recently announced a $10M grant for startups building on the platform and has offered a portion of this grant to fuel the event.

This year’s competition revitalizes the industry challenge segment with exhilarating new tracks led by forefront companies in the blockchain space:

Interoperability by Coinweb

Decentralized Cybersecurity by Naoris

Revolutionary Asset Management with the ERC-7621​ Basket Token Standard by Alvara Protocol

Web3 Competitive Gaming by Moxy

AI Future by a global AI Web3 Launchpad

POGE (Proof Of Green Energy) Mining/Blockchain by SolarX

The Next Top Blockchain Startup competition has also partnered with key institutions within the blockchain space, including the Blockchain Education Network, one of the most established bridges between top universities and the Web3 industry. The focus on partnering with these institutions is to bring participation from the brightest young minds around the world, and to inspire the next generation of builders to focus on building web3 applications.

To get involved in this competition as a participant, sign up for free on Devpost.

To get involved as mentor, judge, business partner, sponsor, or investor, reach out to info@nexttopblockchainstartup.com, or directly on twitter.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a leading provider of digital asset investment and capital markets advisory services, specializing in global go-to-market strategies, investor relations, corporate development, community building, and tokenomics. With a team experienced in bringing new technologies to market, GDA Capital plays a significant role in the global digital asset ecosystem.

About Coinweb

The Coinweb Protocol is a groundbreaking Layer 2 cross-chain computation platform that uniquely combines Scalability with Interoperability, setting new standards in the blockchain industry. It enables the seamless operation of decentralized applications across multiple blockchains, effectively merging them into a unified ecosystem.

