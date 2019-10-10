Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE, CRGEQ) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (“Charge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRGE; OTC: CRGEQ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.





On November 21, 2023, Charge disclosed that it had received a default notice from its senior lender, Arena Investors, LP (“Arena”), stating that its prior belief that it had “approximately $9.9 million of Company assets . . . in the form of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities or similar readily liquid assets” was false; instead, these funds had been invested in KORR Value and were thus “not immediately able to be liquidated or readily accessible.” Charge warned that if it “[continued] not to have sufficient liquidity to pay the principal and interest on the [Arena] Notes. . . these circumstances could result in a default under other of the Company’s debt instruments and agreements that contain cross-default provisions” which would “have a material adverse effect on the Company’s liquidity, financial condition and results of operations, and may render the Company insolvent and unable to sustain its operations and continue as a going concern.”

Then, on December 6, 2023, Charge revealed that it had received additional default notices from Arena and that the Company would be ceasing the operations of certain of its telecommunications subsidiaries in an effort to preserve liquidity.

Then, on January 25, 2024, Charge disclosed that it had received a foreclosure notice, and that, to satisfy its outstanding debt, Arena would be holding an auction liquidate 100 percent of the equity interests in certain Charge subsidiaries.

Then, on February 28, 2024, Charge announced that it had entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with two affiliates of Arena. The following day, on February 9, 2024, NASDAQ suspending trading of Charge common stock.

Then, on March 7, 2024, Charge filed its voluntary petition for bankruptcy.

