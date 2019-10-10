‘Glue Hub’ Launches to Make DeFi Accessible to Everyone

Offering real-time market data and analytics that provide users with the ease of use of a centralized platform, while ensuring they maintain control and security over their assets.

ZUG, Switzerland, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glue , a leading user-focused blockchain security ecosystem, is proud to announce the launch of The Glue Hub. This innovative all-in-one web-based application hub serves as a central platform for managing cryptocurrency assets, accessing investment analytics, trading cryptocurrencies, and utilizing a wide range of decentralized finance applications.

The Glue Hub is designed to offer real-time market data and analytics, akin to the renowned Bloomberg Terminal, empowering users to make informed decisions about their cryptocurrency investments. Unlike centralized exchanges such as Coinbase or Binance, all transactions on The Glue Hub are conducted on the blockchain, ensuring that users’ funds are securely stored in their individual wallets rather than being held by Glue.

“In light of the challenges faced by exchanges like Celsius and FTX, we recognized the need for a platform that provides the ease of use of a centralized exchange while ensuring users maintain control and security over their funds,” said Ogle, co-founder of Glue.

The initial release includes the following key features:

Real-time price updates for thousands of cryptocurrencies

Market capitalization data

Trading volume information

Historical price charts and data

Information on circulating and total supply of coins

In the coming months, The Glue Hub will be enhanced with additional functionalities such as account and portfolio management, crypto asset transfers and trading, interest-earning opportunities, and access to an extensive database of cryptocurrency information.

“Our mission with The Glue Hub was to create a platform that combines ease of use, advanced security, and practical functionality. By eliminating the technical barriers, we enable all users to engage confidently in the crypto market,” added Ogle.

About Glue

Founded in Switzerland, Glue is a blockchain ecosystem aimed at democratizing decentralized finance (DeFi) by making it more accessible to everyone. Designed with an emphasis on security, adaptability, and user-friendliness, Glue features a primary Layer 1 blockchain, three supplementary Layer 2 solutions, an application hub, and an innovative service layer for enhanced functionality.

Glue’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of blockchain technology by offering a user-friendly ecosystem similar to centralized exchanges and online banking. To protect users’ assets, Glue employs multiple security measures, including two-factor authentication tailored for cryptocurrency, regular audits, and a dedicated Security Fund to facilitate recoveries of stolen assets.

Co-founded by crypto security expert Ogle and former ad-tech executive SnapShot , Glue benefits from over three decades of combined experience in successful tech ventures. In March, Glue secured $2.6 million USD in crowdfunding from Fjord Foundry, bringing its valuation to an estimated $1.4 billion USD and total equity funding to approximately $5 million USD.

For more information on Glue, visit its website . You can access Glue’s official whitepaper here .

