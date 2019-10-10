GTPL Elevates Network Performance with GenieATM

NEW DELHI, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genie Networks has set a new milestone in its expansion across the Indian market with a recent success achieved by GTPL, India’s largest Multiple System Operator (MSO). GTPL has significantly transformed the digital landscape within India through its expansive Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband services, extending its reach to more than 12 million households across 23 states. The collaboration with Genie underscores GTPL’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing connectivity for millions of customers nationwide.

As GTPL continued to expand its network footprint and enhanced their service offerings, they required a robust solution to analyze and optimize network traffic while maintaining service quality and reliability. The GenieATM deployment allows GTPL to gain unparalleled visibility and real-time insights into their network traffic behavior. By leveraging the advanced traffic analysis capabilities of GenieATM, GTPL is revolutionizing their network traffic with optimized resource allocation, efficient bandwidth utilization, and enhanced network performance. These enhancements have resulted in a higher return on investment (ROI) and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) for the company. Moreover, GTPL can use the features of GenieATM as managed security service provisioning (MSSP) to enhance revenue for their business.

Commenting on the association Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, “Implementing GenieATM has been instrumental in elevating our network performance and enhancing customer satisfaction. With GenieATM’s advanced traffic analysis features, we can proactively manage network traffic and optimize service delivery, ensuring a seamless experience for our customers.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a leader like GTPL in the MSO realm,” commented Denis Miu, CEO of Genie Networks. “GTPL’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity aligns perfectly with our mission to empower networks with intelligent solutions. Together, we are shaping the future of telecommunications and redefining connectivity for millions of households across India.”

With the help of Genie Networks, GTPL continues to set new benchmarks in network performance and service excellence, reaffirming their position as a leader in India’s digital revolution.

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India’s largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is also one of the leading Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. We are the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. Our Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across 23 states In India. We collaborate with 42,000+ Business partners and 200+ broadcasters to serve the needs of our 12 Million+ customers. We provide efficient services to 1,750+ enterprise clientele and have actively participated in 30+ Government projects. We offer an enviable catalogue of 940+ Total TV Channels of which more than 50 channels are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on March 31, 2024, we have approximately 9.5 Mn Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.0 Mn Broadband Subscribers with a Broadband Homepass of about 5.80 Mn.

About Genie Networks

Genie Networks is a leading provider of intelligent networking and security solutions that help customers to better plan, manage, and protect their networks. By giving network-wide visibility into data traffic trends and instant protection against cyber threats, our solutions enable customers to optimize the performance, security, and cost of their network operations to stay ahead in the ever-changing digital landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.genie-networks.com

Email: sameer.baweja@genie-networks.com

Phone: +91-9810098117