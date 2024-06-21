Hypercharge Expands EV Charging Partnership with Deveraux Group of Companies, Adds Four New Sites in Western Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 4, 2024) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce it has expanded its partnership with the Deveraux Group of Companies (“Deveraux“) and has signed an agreement to install 60 charging stations across three apartment communities in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and 19 charging stations at an apartment community in Edmonton, Alberta, with delivery due in Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, respectively.

Deveraux specializes in multi-family development, construction, and management across Western Canada. With a portfolio and development pipeline exceeding $2.0 billion, Deveraux is dedicated to establishing best-in-class apartment communities. In line with their mission to electrify their properties, Deveraux has set ambitious EV charging operational targets to electrify their parking stalls and to provide sufficient charging options to all residents as EV adoption increases.

Under this expanded partnership, Hypercharge will supply EV charging infrastructure along with networking, design, engineering, installation, and project management services. This service strategy is designed to provide increased value to Hypercharge’s customers, improving the end-to-end customer experience, and enhancing revenue as a key growth strategy. The next Deveraux sites to be powered by Hypercharge include Luna at Aurora, The Summit at Seasons, and Latitude 49 at Sage Creek, all located in Winnipeg, MB, with deliveries set for Q3 2024. Griesbach II, in Edmonton, AB, is estimated for delivery by Q2 2025.

“As we build on our strong, existing relationship with Deveraux that’s already seen the installation of 110 charging stations at 10 Deveraux communities across Canada to date, Hypercharge is proud to support Deveraux’s ambitious goals to electrify their parking stalls,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “We are supporting Deveraux with professional services at every step of the process, developing electrical infrastructure plans, and providing project management solutions that will enable them to reach their goals with ease.”

“The Deveraux Group of Companies is committed to environmental sustainability and is proud to partner with Hypercharge to increase the number of EV charging stations available in our rental communities and to our residents,” said Jamie McDougald, Chief Operating Officer of Deveraux.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

