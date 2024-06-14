ICDX and Shanghai Metals Market Host Asean Tin Industry Conference 2024

JAKARTA, June 14, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Indonesia Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) along with the Shanghai Metal Market (SMM) hosted the Asean Tin Industry Conference. This event took place concurrently with the Indonesia Critical Mineral held for 3 days, from June 11 to 13, 2024.

ICDX dan Shanghai Metal Market gelar Asean Tin Industry Conference 2024. (ANTARA/Aji Cakti)

The Asean Tin Industry Conference 2024 was attended by hundreds of participants from various countries. Various topics were discussed during the event, ranging from government policies, industry development, supply chains, to the future trading prospects of tin.

Nursalam, President Director of ICDX, said, “The collaboration with SMM is certainly an effort by ICDX to expand its market, especially in the tin exchange. As we know, tin is a global commodity with buyers spread all over the world. With this joint event with SMM, the hope is that ICDX can develop direct markets to various countries that use or consume tin.”

Logan Lu, Senior Vice President, remarked, “We see Indonesia, as one of the largest tin producers in the world, playing a significant role in global tin trade. The collaboration with ICDX to host the Asean Tin Industry Conference aims to connect global tin market players, both sellers and buyers. We recognize ICDX’s strong commitment to enhancing global trade quality, especially in the tin commodity sector.”

Regarding tin trading, ICDX has been facilitating physical tin market trading through the exchange since 2013. With this exchange, ICDX has become one of Indonesia’s icons on the world stage. Indonesia plays a strategic role in the global tin arena. In terms of production capacity, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) report in 2023, Indonesia ranks third as the world’s largest tin producer with a production capacity of 52,000 metric tons. Myanmar holds the second position with a capacity of 54,000 metric tons, while China leads as the world’s largest tin producer with 68,000 metric tons.

