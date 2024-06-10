Indonesia’s Intellectual Property Office Wins Award in Fight Against Piracy at Interpol Conference

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) and its anti-piracy arm, the Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), join with the Indonesian Video Streaming Association (AVISI) in congratulating Indonesia’s Intellectual Property Office (Directorate General of Intellectual Property – DJKI) for receiving an award from Interpol and the South Korean National Police for their actions in working with Interpol, South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism, the Busan Police and the Indonesian National Police to arrest the Jakarta based operator of the pirate IPTV service known as TVDOL.

The arrest of the operator behind TVDOL in Jakarta in October 2023 followed a complaint by the Korean broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to Korean authorities of pirating of its content, including in Indonesia. Further investigations revealed the pirate operation was based in Jakarta, Indonesia, and involved a number of individuals, including the main operator Kim Dong Gil. The TVDOL operation had been run since 2010, and, according to the South Korean government, resulted in losses of more than USD11 million dollars.

“Piracy knows no borders and it’s vital that enforcement authorities in different countries work together to take action against pirate operators wherever they are based, and we commend Indonesia’s Intellectual Property Office for the outstanding work that resulted in the takedown of a pirate operation causing damage in multiple countries,” said Matt Cheetham, the General Manager of CAP. “It is very encouraging to see so many enforcement bodies in different countries working together to take action against pirates that are not only damaging the South Korean and Indonesian creative communities, but also placing consumers in both countries at risk from the harms such as viruses and ransomware that are well-known to be associated with pirate operations.”

Fachrul Prasodjo, Deputy Chair of Public Relations at AVISI, stated that efforts to enforce intellectual property law in Indonesia are not only a manifestation of the commitment to protect creative and innovative rights but also a strategic step in building a strong legal foundation and supporting the industry ecosystem. “AVISI congratulates DJKI on the award achieved. We greatly appreciate the strategic collaboration conducted by DJKI at the international level, which aligns with AVISI’s main vision and mission in fighting piracy. The success of this collaboration is a driving force for ecosystem growth from upstream to downstream in this industry,” said Prasodjo.

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.

About AVISI

AVISI, or the Indonesian Video Streaming Association, is a non-profit organization focused on advancing and promoting the country’s creative-digital industry, as well as building an industry ecosystem that is friendly to video streaming business models. Founded on March 23, 2023, AVISI is a collective of thirteen video streaming platforms, namely BeIN, Bioskop Online, Cubmu, Genflix, KlikFilm, Max Stream, Mola, Netflix, Prime Video, Vidio, Vision+, VIU, and Catchplay+. To achieve its goals, AVISI focuses on three main functions: serving as a collaborative platform for its members, acting as a partner and communication bridge for stakeholders, government, and the industry, and as a collective effort by the video streaming platforms to fight piracy.

