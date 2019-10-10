Instreamatic Announces New Opportunities for Brands to Access Professional Union Talent for Highly Personalized Ads

With the new SAG-AFTRA Dynamic A.I. Audio Commercials Waiver, brands can hire SAG-AFTRA voice actors for contextual audio ads created on the Instreamatic platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Instreamatic , whose advanced voice and audio marketing solutions empower brands to better engage with consumers, is excited to announce that brands will now be able to engage SAG-AFTRA performers for contextual audio ads created and distributed using the Instreamatic platform under the terms of SAG-AFTRA’s new Dynamic A.I. Audio Commercials Waiver .

The Instreamatic platform enables brands to create and utilize contextual audio ads, which combine original audio recordings of actors with digital voice synthesis and advanced artificial intelligence to produce dynamic content that speaks to ad audiences in their specific context. For example, ads customized with A.I.-generated dynamic voice elements can speak to a listener’s specific location, weather, time of day, or the name or type of the app or streaming platform the listener is using.

Brands can fully leverage the advantages of Instreamatic’s contextual audio ads and SAG-AFTRA voice talent, while voice actors are assured full and fair compensation. Actors must provide consent prior to their digital voice replica being used, are paid for every commercial created, and will also receive an additional use payment when a commercial airs, based on minimum rates in the Audio Commercials Contract. Ad producers must receive new written consent and pay new session and digital use fees for additional original ads.

The waiver agreement also requires ad producers to take reasonable steps to ensure the security of voice material and to prevent unauthorized use of actor voices by any third party. Additionally, ad producers must delete all copies of an actor’s voice at the end of the employment relationship.

“Contextual audio ads that dynamically deliver customized content of specific relevance to each listener are a game-changer for brands when it comes to capturing audience attention and achieving engagement,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “Those ads perform their best when brands are able to enlist top voice talent. We’re exceptionally proud to have helped in the development of an equitable agreement with SAG-AFTRA, one that secures actors’ interests by requiring fair compensation and consent, ensures brands’ access to union actors, and unlocks the vast efficiency and potential of our technology going forward.”

“The Dynamic A.I. Audio Commercials Waiver our Commercials Contract Standing Committee and National Executive Committee approved allows SAG-AFTRA members to safely work with companies like Instreamatic, who are leveraging technology to create more effective, personalized advertising. The waiver terms require consent, fair compensation and critical protections, providing new job opportunities for union performers in this burgeoning space,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “Members can read more about the terms of the waiver in our FAQs .”

