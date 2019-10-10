IntraLogisteX USA: October 22nd and October 23rd, 2024 – Miami Beach Convention Center,

Audience Quality And Quantity Is Assured At IntraLogistex USA – The Number One Exhibition For The Logistics And Supply Chain Sector

Coming to Florida on October 22nd and October 23rd – IntraLogisteX USA, the logistics and supply chain management sector’s unmissable showpiece. This is the industry event for connecting innovative product suppliers with influential decision-makers in search of next-generation solutions that enhance their organisation’s efficiency, agility and scalability.

Taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, IntraLogisteX USA is set to attract more than 150 exhibitors, 4,000-plus visitors and more than 30 expert speakers, whose thought-leading opinions and experience will offer attendees valuable industry insight.

This single, exceptional show features five function-specific zones, providing exhibitors with a golden window of opportunity to showcase their credentials and forge meaningful business relationships with an audience across all sectors, and assures quality as well as quantity.

Our Exhibition Audience Is Made for Our Exhibitors

Of its 4,000-plus visitors, IntraLogisteX USA draws senior buyers from a wide range of major retailers, consumer goods companies, and third-party logistics providers. As an exhibitor, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to putting your products before the right people. Expect IntraLogisteX exhibition space to be filled with buyers from – but not limited to – automation, aviation, food and drink, healthcare, retail, electronics, telecoms, transport and many, many more.

Linking this diverse audience is a desire for solutions that move their business forwards. These people have the authority to make things happen, with 24% of IntraLogisteX USA buyers employed at CEO, Presidential and C-Level. Additionally, 25% of exhibition buyers represent organisations with a $25 billion turnover – businesses with the means to shape the future of intralogistics and warehouse sector operation. For exhibitors, engaging with key industry brands is crucial to your company staying one step ahead in the marketplace because, rest assured, your competitors will also be attending IntraLogisteX USA.

IntraLogisteX USA is meticulously managed to generate an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration within the intralogistics sector. This granular strategy also informs the show’s location. Florida is home to the third largest cluster of transportation and warehousing establishments in the US. It’s also a gateway to key logistics markets in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

As a multi-experience event, IntraLogisteX USA offers an elite programme that is beyond industry compare. The awe-inspiring range and quality of products on display is matched by the expert-led presentations that will light-up the exhibition’s conference theatres. These will provide speakers with a perfect stage to impart their long-held professional knowledge and guidance on technical innovations related to logistics, sustainability and technology.

Supply Chain Excellence Awards – Setting Best Practice Standards Around the World

In another exciting development, for the first time this year IntraLogistex USA will host the Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA. An absolute gift for companies looking to showcase their supply chain achievements to industry-leading organisations, the 28-year-old awards are established as setting best practice standards for the sector around the globe.

Entry to the awards alone is a pathway to giving your business a significant promotional boost. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend a ceremony at the Emanuel Luxury Venue, Miami Beach a day prior to IntraLogisteX opening, which in itself represents a major success. At this wonderfully elegant venue, finalists will have a valuable opportunity to forge many new beneficial connections and elevate their company’s visibility to a select audience. Click here and take advantage of this win-win opportunity at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

Elsewhere, interactions designed for buyer-exhibitor transactions are core to our five function-specific zones:

Warehousing

This is the ideal zone for suppliers offering solutions designed to invigorate warehouse operations for more productive, profitable purpose. Sectors include fulfilment, picking and sortation, warehouse automation, storage and racking, barcoding and labelling.

Robotics and Automation

Here is where exhibitors will showcase their cutting-edge contributions to robotics and automation innovation. If your product is the latest word in automated assembly support, automated fulfilment and robotic technology, this is the zone for you.

Software & Information Technology

Exhibitors take note: buyers will come to this zone looking for the latest supply chain software, data management, RFID technology, data collection, order management, transport management systems, and more. Make their day and take a stand.

Delivery

Exhibitors in the business of third-party logistics, distribution, transportation, last-mile delivery, and reverse logistics solutions will find this an invaluable zone for engaging with buyers looking to take their product to market more efficiently and sustainably.

Packaging

Machinery that refines the packaging process and enhances efficiency without compromising safety or quality, is crucial to a profitable warehouse operation. Exhibitors here can expect to meet buyers searching for solutions that achieve such an outcome.

IntraLogisteX – An Established European Brand

Due to its repute for facilitating beneficial connections between top-tier supply chain and logistics solution providers and a highly engaged audience of industry professionals in supply chain management and manufacturing, IntraLogisteX is already established in Europe as the sector’s number one exhibition.

Next year will be the 10th anniversary of IntraLogisteX in the UK; it is the largest gathering of logistics professionals in the country, attracting more than 350 exhibitors and 11,000-plus visitors to the UK’s largest venue, NEC Birmingham .

IntraLogisteX is where the audience meets the exhibitors’ expectations. So, change up your company’s performance levels by bringing your game-changing solutions to IntraLogisteX USA.

To book an exhibitor stand or for more information, visit: www.intralogistexusa.com

