Itron Selects Sequans Monarch 2 To Connect Next Generation Intelis wSource Water Meters

Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2024) – Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Itron has selected Sequans’ Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT technology to connect its newest Intelis wSource smart water meters as part of its strategy to modernize the advanced metering industry (AMI) with cellular connected solutions. The most recent deployment of Intelis is in Queensland, Australia, where the Cairns Regional Council is using the new Itron Intelis system to manage usage, identify leaks, and lower costs in its water distribution system.

“We chose Sequans’ Monarch 2 to connect our meters because of its ultra-low power consumption and because it can support both LTE-M and NB-IoT in a single solution,” said Cameron Ward, VP Procurement, Itron. “Monarch’s low power consumption extends the life of our battery-powered meters for up to 15 years, improving our operational efficiency and enabling us to provide smarter, more sustainable solutions to our customers, and its single footprint LTE-M/NB-IoT capability provides excellent deployment flexibility. Sequans’ ability to scale production globally and competitively through our product lifecycles was equally critical in our decision.”

“Itron is transforming the energy industry by moving to future-proof cellular and we are pleased to support them as they make this transition,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Our collaboration with Itron, a clear leader in AMI, is bringing real value to Itron’s utility customers.”

Sequans Monarch 2 delivers ultra-low power consumption with rock bottom at 1 microamp, and a very high level of security. For full product details, visit Sequans’ Monarch 2 web page.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on X and Linked-In.

