Karma to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 12, 2024

Karma invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference

Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2024) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH), a neobank with a mission to be a force for good by integrating philanthropy with financial services, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 12, 2024.

This dynamic, online event offers both existing shareholders and the investment community the chance to engage live with John Eagleton, CEO of Karma and Intellabridge. The presentation will include an overview of Karma’s innovative financial solutions and its positive impact on societal and environmental challenges.

Karma will be presenting at 9:40 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes. John Eagleton will be open to answer investor questions. Please submit your questions in advance to questions@emergingrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and he will do his best to get through as many questions as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

We are pleased to announce that our updated investor presentation is now available on our website. This presentation provides comprehensive insights into our recent performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook. We invite all investors and stakeholders to view the updated presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

About Karma

Karma is an innovative fintech platform that integrates charitable giving with daily financial activities. By linking charitable giving with everyday spending, Karma makes it possible for anyone to support global initiatives that resonate with their personal values, all through a seamless, secure digital experience. Karma is available to citizens and residents of the United States only.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company integrating philanthropy with financial services, whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma offers cashback donation financial products, and Karmify which allows customers to connect any debit or credit card to Karma, earn extra cashback and donate to charitable organizations.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma visit www.getkarmacard.com.

