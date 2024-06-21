Katipult Wins 2024 Tech of the Future Banking USA Award

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2024) – Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) (“Katipult” or the “Corporation”), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to be announced as the winner of the Tech of the Future – Customer Experience category at the 2024 Banking Tech USA Awards in New York City.

“We are thrilled to win this award for the major innovation Katipult is delivering across capital markets,” said Katipult CEO Gord Breese. “Our mission with Katipult DealFlow is to deliver the industry’s best in class customer experiences and we are proud to be acknowledged alongside other award winners including Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and J.P. Morgan.”

This industry award recognizes the extensive capabilities that Katipult’s DealFlow product provides to investment firms to introduce modern and vastly superior customer experiences across their private placement, public offerings, and investor account openings operations. With Katipult’s DealFlow platform, wealth managers, brokerages and investment dealers can easily automate the entire lifecycle of the new issue process for retail and institutional investors.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

