Kotak Securities Transforms Millions of Customers’ Stock Trading Experience with Speed, Reliability, and ROI using Infinidat’s Enterprise Storage Solution

WALTHAM, Mass., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that Kotak Securities Limited (KSL), one of India’s largest full-service stock broking firms, transformed its storage infrastructure with Infinidat’s InfiniBox® storage solution to support significant business growth, millions of time-sensitive customer transactions daily, and operational cost control initiatives. Infinidat’s InfiniBox solution has empowered KSL’s applications and workloads with faster storage performance, easier to manage, better flexibility, higher capacity, cyber storage resilience, more affordable, and 100% availability. Infinidat’s solutions are backed by the storage industry’s best-in-class support and professional services.

“Our experience with Infinidat has been outstanding, both in terms of the innovation of the storage technology as well as the unique level of service and support that Infinidat provides,” said Anilkumar Nair, Executive Vice President at KSL. “They have made it very simple to put our trust in Infinidat as an enterprise storage solution provider. We have obtained significant business value and technical advancements from the InfiniBox platform, combined with Infinidat’s proactive support.”

With a national footprint of 175+ branches, 1,300+ franchisees and satellite offices across more than 370 cities in India, KSL takes a technology-first approach, simplifying investment solutions. The reliability, availability, flexibility, and streamlined simplicity of the InfiniBox solution that supports KSL’s advanced digital trading platform for its four million investors are critical. As an increasing number of traders in India are doing mobile trades and self-trades on KSL’s trading platform, Infinidat’s 100% availability guarantee and staunch reliability ensure that the KSL trading platform is always accessible. The high performance drives fast transactions and accelerates the speed of applications and workloads.

KSL adopted Infinidat’s flexible consumption model for a “pay as you grow” approach with InfiniBox. This allows the customer to only pay for the storage capacity they need and use. They make efficiency gains by not having to pay for unused storage space. The flexible consumption “pay as you grow” approach delivers cost savings and ensures a positive ROI. In addition, when they need more capacity, KSL can expand capacity quickly and easily, without any downtime. The bigger capacity in the same size box means more efficient space utilization, less carbon output, and less recycling, thereby less potentially harmful environmental impact, while at the same time reducing the cost of power and cooling.

“The performance, reliability, availability, and simplified manageability of the InfiniBox system, coupled with cloud-like, flexible consumption models, made it an easy decision to go with Infinidat for the long term for our enterprise storage needs. I am delighted how easy the user interface is and how simple Infinidat has made scaling storage to be. As our business requirements are dynamic, we can grow one petabyte in the same box without any costly upgrades, and there’s no downtime to do it. We just need to issue a purchase order,” said Rohan Gaonkar, VP of Information Technology at KSL.

KSL also benefits from Infinidat’s white glove service, which provides comprehensive, proactive support that differentiates Infinidat from the competition in the storage industry. The assigning of a Technical Advisor (TA) to the customer ensures prompt, qualified support, while Infinidat’s Professional Services team delivers unparalleled services, including smooth data migration in large-scale installations, among a host of services. As part of its commitment to its customers, Infinidat provides 24/7/365 automated monitoring of the storage infrastructure remotely and has a tool called InfiniMetrics® that provides useful insights into the performance of the two InfiniBox systems that KSL is using.

“Infinidat’s white glove service is great, and it’s very unique in the industry. It’s really good to know there is always someone there at Infinidat to assist us. When we want to understand something better or do something, we can always ask our Technical Advisor who is assigned to us. The expertise of the TA is extremely handy, especially when we are planning for a new application. And with the direct line to L3 support at all times, we see much faster time to solution to any issue than any other IT vendors, including the biggest tech companies in the world. No other tech company does service and support the way Infinidat does it,” commented Nair.

“As a leading stock brokerage firm with a strong pan-India presence, I am extremely excited that Kotak Securities is trusting their stock trading platform, used by millions of people in India, on our InfiniBox enterprise storage solution,” said Steve Sullivan, CRO at Infinidat. “Infinidat has a strong presence in the global financial sector due to our unrivaled performance and availability, as well as our superior white glove customer service. Tackling multi-petabyte workloads is our specialty, achieving the perfect balance of technical and business value, while always maintaining a superior TCO. I look forward to working with Kotak to redefine reliability in the dynamic world of Indian stock broking, and setting new benchmarks for success.”

To read the full case study, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat’s cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159