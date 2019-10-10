Live Ventures Subsidiary Flooring Liquidators Announces Opening of its Largest Store in Springfield, Missouri

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”), today announced that its subsidiary, Flooring Liquidators, Inc. (“Flooring Liquidators”) has opened a 60,000 square foot store in Springfield, Missouri. This branded Flooring Liquidators store is its largest store and will serve as a distribution center for its future stores in the Midwest, as well as its branded Gary’s Floor and Home stores in Arkansas. At this new location, customers can shop from a full line of laminate, carpet, hardwood, natural stone and ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and a range of quality countertops.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest store in Springfield, MO. As we continue to grow and expand into the Midwest, we are excited to offer the Springfield community a unique product range and exceptional shopping experience. The response from our new customers has been overwhelming,” said Steve Kellogg, Flooring Liquidators’ Founder and CEO. “This new store, the largest in our portfolio, is a testament to our continued commitment to the best shopping experience for our customers.”

The new Flooring Liquidators store is located at 3850 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807.

Flooring Liquidators’ main websites are www.flooringliquidators.net and www.elitebuilderservices.com.

About Flooring Liquidators

Founded in 1997, Modesto, California-based Flooring Liquidators is a leading retailer and installer of flooring, carpeting, and countertops for consumers, builders, and contractors in California and Nevada. It operates 20 warehouse-format stores and design centers. Over the years, the company has established a strong reputation for innovation, efficiency, and service in the home renovation and improvement market. Flooring Liquidators serves retail and builder customers through two businesses: retail customers through its Flooring Liquidators retail stores, and builder and contractor customers through Elite Builder Services, Inc. Flooring Liquidators also operates four stores in Arkansas under the Gary’s Floor and Home brand.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector-agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011, Jon Isaac, Chief Executive Officer and strategic investor, joined the Company’s Board of Directors and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.

