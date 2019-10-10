Mattermost self-hosted collaboration platform adds “Bring-Your-Own-LLM” to enable AI-accelerated workflows with 100% data control for critical infrastructure enterprises

Mattermost Copilot provides a collaboration workspace that integrates with any air-gapped, private cloud, or public cloud generative AI platform while ensuring that data never leaves the network.

San Francisco, CA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mattermost, the leading provider of secure, self-hosted collaboration platforms for critical infrastructure, today announced the availability of Mattermost Copilot, an integrated AI solution purpose-built for government, defense, and vital service organizations subject to strict security and compliance requirements. Mattermost Copilot allows users to responsibly integrate large language model (LLM) capabilities compatible with OpenAI API standard directly into their Mattermost collaboration environment, pulling actionable insights from collaboration data, including chats, calls, automation, and third-party tools.

The launch of Mattermost Copilot comes as commercially available AI tools have proliferated. A recent study from Cisco found that potential cybersecurity threats have made enterprises cautious about adopting GenAI technology, with 69% citing concerns over the risk of disclosing sensitive information to competitors, adversaries, or the public. Mattermost Copilot addresses these concerns by extending the communication suite’s flexible AI deployment capabilities to improve workflows, increase efficiency, and enable teams to move faster.

“Defense, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises have long been underserved by generations of incompatible, one-off communications systems that cost billions in lost productivity annually,” says Ian Tien, founder and CEO of Mattermost. “Applying AI to collaboration in these mission-critical environments enables urgently needed transformation and acceleration. We’re excited to announce powerful new capabilities to support this journey while enabling our customers to maintain full control of data and systems.”

While commercial AI interfaces have the potential to improve productivity and drive business outcomes, they often require users to make proprietary data available to public LLMs, introducing security and compliance risks. With Mattermost Copilot, organizations with security, regulatory, legal, and sovereignty requirements can fully take advantage of AI platforms in complete compliance with data privacy regulations, including GDPR under Schrems II. Compatible with any large language model like ChatGPT or Anthropic, Mattermost provides the flexibility of external processing or the security of a self-hosted LLM.

The benefits of implementing Mattermost Copilot include:

Complete data sovereignty : Mattermost offers verified data control to ensure that your proprietary data remains exclusively within your control.

: Mattermost offers verified data control to ensure that your proprietary data remains exclusively within your control. Accelerate workflows with actionable insights: Copilot synthesizes your collaboration data into context-rich, actionable insights that help your team focus on essential work.

Copilot synthesizes your collaboration data into context-rich, actionable insights that help your team focus on essential work. Customize your workflows: Mattermost’s “bring-your-own-LLM” model allows you to customize your AI experience to your team’s needs and even use multiple LLM bots simultaneously.

AI Copilot is now available as part of the latest Mattermost platform release, which includes:

Flexible AI backend choices : Integrate with external LLMs like ChatGPT or host your own LLMs for maximum data protection.

: Integrate with external LLMs like ChatGPT or host your own LLMs for maximum data protection. Multi-LLM support: Deploy multiple AI bots, enabling diverse functionalities and enhancing user interaction without leaving the Mattermost environment.

Deploy multiple AI bots, enabling diverse functionalities and enhancing user interaction without leaving the Mattermost environment. AI call summaries: Utilize AI to outline call content, highlighting important points and actions required.

Utilize AI to outline call content, highlighting important points and actions required. Seamless integration: Mattermost provides a robust framework that integrates seamlessly with various LLMs, enhancing your enterprise communication with advanced AI capabilities.

For more on Mattermost and to see a demo of Copilot in action, please visit mattermost.com/copilot/.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world’s most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling, and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation, and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world’s leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world’s mission-critical work.

For more information visit mattermost.com.

