Metaguest Welcomes Neko Sparks as Strategic Advisor – Artificial Intelligence Amidst North American Expansion

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2024) – Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (“Metaguest” or the “Company”), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services, is excited to announce the appointment of Neko Sparks as Strategic Advisor – Artificial Intelligence. With a diverse background in AI and finance, Sparks will play a pivotal role in Metaguest’s continued North American expansion and assist with the Company’s strategic growth.

Sparks is recognized for his leadership at the Sparks Financing Group in Los Angeles, CA that boasts numerous AI ventures as well as his notable collaboration in the bid for the National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators franchise. “During the time I spent in Canada, working on my bid for the Ottawa Senators, I was introduced to Metaguest and have been following the company closely ever since,” said Sparks. “The Metaguest AI model dovetails several of our initiatives and I have kept in constant contact with the team during their US expansion. I am extremely excited to be joining the Metaguest team.”

As Metaguest continues its continued growth in major cities across the US, the addition of Neko Sparks to the leadership team is expected to further the Company’s capabilities and strategic partnerships. “We are delighted to welcome Neko to the team to further our continued vision to revolutionizing the hospitality industry with AI,” said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest. “His leadership and industry knowledge are a great fit and we are thrilled to have him on board and confident his contributions will contribute to our ongoing growth and success.”

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tonyc@metaguest.ai

Tel: 416-720-8677

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ccarmichael@metaguest.ai

Tel: 647-225-4337

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

