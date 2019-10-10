MiMedia Enters Into Investor Relations Services Agreement with Kingfisher Consulting

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2024) – MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (“MiMedia” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kingfisher Consulting Inc. (“Kingfisher“), a German-based corporate consulting firm, to provide investor relations services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) policies.

Pursuant to the investor relations agreement (the “Agreement“) entered into between the Company and Kingfisher, Kingfisher will assist the Company with its marketing and communications strategy, including the creation of content, the coordination of press contacts and coverage, the management of social media channels and related services.

The Agreement has a term of six months, which may be extended by the mutual consent of the parties. The Company has agreed to pay Kingfisher a fee of US$10,000 per month for the first three months of the term, payable prior to services being rendered. Thereafter, the Company has agreed to pay Kingfisher a fee of US$3,500 per month for the balance of the term, payable monthly prior to services being rendered.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Kingfisher will not receive shares or options as compensation. Kingfisher and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and neither Kingfisher nor its principals has an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company. The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

Kingfisher is a German-based corporate consulting firm with over two decades of experience providing corporate investor communication services, including in the European and North American markets. Kingfisher is beneficially owned by Marcus Kaemper.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company’s platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the investor relations activities to be performed by Kingfisher. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding MiMedia’s industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: MiMedia Investor Relations, investors@mimedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212630