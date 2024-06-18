MMpro Trust and Tonkeeper Launch RWA Store for Pre-IPO Investments

LONDON, June 18, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Tonkeeper, the #1 self-custody wallet for the TON blockchain, and MMpro Trust, a prominent platform for tokenized assets, have announced a strategic partnership to launch an RWA (Real-World Asset) Store. This initiative aims to provide investors with access to Pre-IPO investments through RWA NFTs, offering significant advantages to both traditional and crypto investors.

First project: The initial project under this partnership involves the hardware wallet firm Ledger. MMpro Trust now offers investors the opportunity to purchase Ledger Pre-IPO assets directly through the Tonkeeper wallet, which is available on all major platforms.

Simplified explanations:

RWA NFTs (Real-world asset non-fungible tokens): Digital tokens representing real assets that can be bought and sold.

Pre-IPO: An opportunity to invest in companies before they go public and start trading their shares on the stock exchange.

TON blockchain: A modern technology that ensures the security and transparency of all transactions.

Accessibility for all: MMpro Trust is transforming the Pre-IPO investment market by making it accessible to a broader audience. Through RWA NFTs representing options on assets of promising companies like Ledger, any investor can participate in Pre-IPO deals regardless of capital size. This solution removes barriers that previously existed in this segment, as many investors struggled to access the often opaque Pre-IPO marketplace.

Benefits of using RWA NFTs: Investors can easily buy and sell these Pre-IPO RWA NFTs through the Tonkeeper app, simplifying portfolio management and allowing for quick responses to market changes. The TON blockchain guarantees the security and transparency of all transactions, and investors receive real-time information about the status of their blockchain-based assets, minimizing risks and increasing trust in the investment process.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in the evolution of digital investments,” said Oleg Andreev, CEO of Tonkeeper. “By ensuring accessibility, security, and innovation, this partnership with MMpro Trust offers unique opportunities for all types of investors.”

“Our commitment to innovation ensures that Tonkeeper remains the definitive choice for various projects across the industry, including services for digital nomads, games, NFTs — and much more.”

About Tonkeeper: Tonkeeper, a product of Ton Apps Group, is the leading non-custodial wallet for the TON blockchain. It has created innovations such as Tonkeeper Battery for handling token and NFT fees and TON Connect for secure connection to thousands of web3 apps. Tonkeeper also has the largest developer platform on the TON network — TON API, which is used by over 80% of projects in the ecosystem.

Download Tonkeeper:

About MMPro Trust: MMpro Trust redefines asset management and trading on a global scale. It is committed to innovation, security, and broadening access. With over 50 major banks and 300+ investment funds already in blockchain, including giants like BlackRock,Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, this market is expected to grow to $16 trillion by 2030, presenting unparalleled opportunities for investors.

More on MMPro Trust: https://mmprotrust.com

Follow us on social media:

Media contact

Brand: MMPro

Contact: Media team

Website: https://mmprotrust.com

SOURCE: MMPro

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com