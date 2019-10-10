MULTIMEDIA UPDATE — Rygen Technologies Launches Next-Gen Supply Chain Solution: AI-enabled TMS

Provides Customers with Speed, Efficiency, Flexibility

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rygen Technologies, a leading supply chain solutions provider, announced today the launch of Corsair, a Transportation Management System (TMS). Like all Rygen products, Corsair is AI-enabled and built with cloud-native architecture to provide users with speed, ease of use, and flexibility

“Today’s fast-paced business environment requires supply chain technologies to be faster, more robust, and user friendly,” said Warren Patterson, CEO of Rygen Technologies. “Corsair was built to manage and streamline operations effectively, simplify supply chain management, and unlock the true value of business processes.”

Using Corsair, supply chain professionals can quickly onboard carriers, execute transactions, and maintain end-to-end visibility of shipments. Because Corsair is built using cloud-native architecture, a wider range of suppliers, customers, and providers are available to supply chain providers. The implementation process is also streamlined.

“Prioritizing ease of use, operational efficiency, and configurable capabilities, Corsair gives users the agility and flexibility to address real-world challenges,” said Patterson. “We designed a product that would meet the specific needs of supply chain professionals, allowing users to realize a Return on Investment (ROI) in weeks, not years.”

