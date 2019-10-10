Never Be Stranded Again with the Yard Force 12-Volt Jump Starter – Now Available on Amazon

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yard Force, a trusted name in innovative outdoor and automotive tools, proudly presents the 12-Volt Jump Starter with Flashlight, the ultimate tool for vehicle owners. This robust and versatile jump starter is now available on Amazon, designed to keep you safe and prepared on the road.

Powerful Jump Starting Capability

The Yard Force LX JS12 Car Battery Jump Starter offers an impressive peak current of 1000A and a reliable starting current of 500A, allowing up to 20 jump starts on a single charge. Whether you’re driving a 7L gas or 5L diesel engine vehicle, this jump starter ensures you can get back on the road quickly and safely.

Versatile 5-Light Mode

Equipped with an ultra-efficient 6W LED work light and a 500-lumen torch, the Yard Force Jump Starter provides five versatile lighting modes. These include a floodlight for optimal visibility, a red warning light to enhance safety, a red strobe light for attention-grabbing emergencies, an SOS light for distress signals, and a normal work light. Perfect for any roadside emergency or nighttime maintenance.

High-Capacity 12000mAh Battery

The Yard Force Jump Starter doubles as a 12000mAh power bank with two fast-charging USB ports, ensuring you have ample backup energy whenever you need it. Jump-start your car up to 20 times or charge your smartphone up to three times on a single charge, making it an essential tool for any vehicle owner.

10-in-1 Portable Jump Starter

This multi-functional device combines ten essential tools in one compact unit:

Jump Starter Work Light Warning Light Emergency Light 500-Lumen Torch 2 USB Quick Charge 12000mAh Power Bank Magnetic Base Cigarette Lighter Adjustable Angle Light Moveable Handle

With its magnetic base and adjustable angle light, the Yard Force Jump Starter offers unparalleled convenience and usability for vehicle owners.

Complete Kit for Peace of Mind

In the box, you’ll find everything you need:

Jump Starter x 1

Charging Cables x 1

Storage Bag x 1

Smart Boost Cable x 1

12V Cigarette Charger x 1

Cigarette Lighter x 1

User Manual x 1

2-Year Warranty Card x 1

Commitment to Quality with a 2-Year Warranty

At Yard Force, customer satisfaction is our top priority. The LX JS12 Jump Starter comes with a 2-year warranty, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. If you encounter any issues within the warranty period, our dedicated support team is here to help, responding to your needs within 24 hours.

Availability

The Yard Force 12-Volt Jump Starter with Flashlight is available now on Amazon. Don’t miss out on this indispensable tool that will ensure your vehicle is always ready for the road.

For more information, please visit Yard Force USA [www.yardforceusa.com] or contact:

Contacts

MEDIA:



Name: Yinlu Lin



Email: carl@yardforce.eu

Tel: +86-25-58638031