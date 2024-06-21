NEXX officially introduces CK Asset Holdings Limited as a shareholder

HONG KONG, June 21, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The smart logistics technology company NEXX officially announced today that it has successfully introduced CK Asset Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as “CK Asset”) as a shareholder, and the two parties will jointly promote the intelligent development in logistics industry.

CK Asset Holdings Limited is a leading multinational conglomerate committed to achieving long-term sustainable growth through continual strengthening of its existing property businesses, and steady enhancement of its recurring income base via a prudent global investment strategy.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, also a member of the CK Group, is among the largest companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The group has four core businesses: ports and related services, infrastructure, telecommunications and retail (AS Watson Group).

Through reshaping the high-quality operating model of the logistics industry, NEXX provides more flexible, cost-effective, and scalable inventory solutions to enterprises and logistics users which assists them in reducing costs, improving operational efficiency and accuracy. The introduction of CK Asset as a shareholder marks a milestone in NEXX’s development and will increase investment in logistics AI research and development, actively layout the global market, and consolidate its competitive position in smart logistics.

About NEXX:

NEXX is the first smart logistics technology platform that provides iWaaS (intelligent Warehouse-as-a-Service) with a logistics LLM as the core.

