ONERHT Foundation’s 7th Edition of Annual GAIL Forum Returns on 25 June 2024 at Suntec Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The 7th edition of the Greening ASEAN: Initiatives and Leadership (“GAIL”) forum is set to take place on 25 June 2024 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Business and Industry leaders, as well as sustainability domain experts, gather to share actionable insights and strategies to drive ASEAN’s Green Future. The forum will be graced by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, as the Guest-of-Honour.

The GAIL forum aims to facilitate the sharing of expertise, experience, and practical strategies for businesses and other stakeholders within ASEAN to respond to the region’s growing call for sustainable development. Attendees will be able to hear directly from business and industry leaders as well as sustainability domain experts as they share their insights and experience on future-proofing SMEs for sustainability, integrating ESG at Board level, and navigating the carbon economy with strategies and cutting-edge technologies.

Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, said, “For businesses, sustainability transcends being just a necessity. By its impact on the physical environment, supply chains, natural resources, on the general population, and the economic environment, it has become a fundamental issue for businesses on which their viability and success depend. GAIL serves as a crucial platform for promoting sustainable practices throughout ASEAN.”

A key highlight of event will be a fireside chat with Mr. Vivek Kumar, CEO of Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore.

Abe Jacob, Director of RHT Green, said, “Sustainability isn’t just a choice; it’s a shared responsibility for our future, and we are passionate about educating and empowering individuals to make sustainable choices. GAIL serves as a reminder that through regional collaboration, we can achieve significant progress towards achieving net zero.”

Recognising the importance of sustainability in addressing climate change, adverse social and community impact, and corporate governance issues, ONERHT Foundation launched the GAIL initiative at the 2018 annual RHT ASEAN Summit. Today, GAIL has become a much-anticipated annual event for the region’s business and industry leaders looking for actionable insights and strategies to advance their sustainability goals.

GREENING ASEAN: INITIATIVES & LEADERSHIP (GAIL) will facilitate the sharing of expertise, experience and practical strategies with the aim of helping the ASEAN businesses and other stakeholders gain the confidence and capabilities to embed and grow sustainability into their business models.

For more information and to register for the ONERHT Foundation GAIL Forum 2024, please visit: GAIL 2024 https://www.gail2024.com/#/lang=en

ONERHT Foundation Ltd

A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”) to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours.

Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively.

The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$5 million to support more than 30 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports.

For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundation

