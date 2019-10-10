OneWater Marine Inc. Responds to Market Reports

BUFORD, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today released the following statement in response to inquiries regarding recent news reports:





“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market rumors or speculation.

OneWater is a highly disciplined and seasoned acquiror within the fragmented boating industry. Since 2014, we have successfully executed more than 30 acquisitions that have contributed to increased shareholder value. This strong track record is anchored by our ability to meaningfully expand EBITDA of acquired companies through expeditious synergy realization.

OneWater has a strong balance sheet and will continue to prioritize judicious capital allocation and maintain appropriate levels of leverage while evaluating strategic opportunities, enabling us to ensure the short-term, medium-term, and long-term viability of our business. Management and the Board of Directors are extremely focused on preserving and enhancing shareholder value. They are squarely aligned with shareholders given that insiders collectively hold a 17% interest in the Company.”

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 18 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

