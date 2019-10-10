Pattern Ag expands operations into the Delta, now offering predictive analytics for cotton

The Pattern Ag Complete Bio panel now includes new field analysis for 70% of pest and disease loss in cotton, including root-knot nematode, Verticillium wilt, white mold, pathogenic Aspergillus, target spot, charcoal rot, bacterial blight, and Fusarium cotton boll rot.

With this information, farmers and their advisors can select resistant varieties before planting, strategically scout for disease during the growing season, and plan for treatments in advance to minimize crop damage and reduce yield loss.

Understanding which soil, foliar and boll diseases are present allows for targeted fungicide applications, eliminating costly yield loss and unnecessary applications. Farmers can take proactive control measures if nematodes are present, including choosing resistant varieties, using nematicide and fungicide seed treatments, adding in-furrow nematicides, and applying fumigants.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pattern Ag, the leader in predictive agronomy, announced it has expanded operations into the Delta and added new advanced predictive analytics for cotton diseases and nematode pressure to its Complete Bio panel, which is available to farmers now.

The Complete Bio panel measures soil-borne pests, pathogens and key biofertility levels in farm fields. The latest additions provide enhanced detection of these damaging pests and diseases for cotton. Pattern Ag’s advanced analytics and actionable recommendations offer farmers more predictive insights than ever before about the presence of these diseases and pests, so they can take proactive measures to mitigate risks and protect their crops before they are planted.

“Cotton farmers in the southeastern U.S. are challenged by notoriously hot, humid and wet weather patterns, and their soils tend to harbor many yield-robbing pests and pathogens,” said Trent Newell, Agronomy Manager for Pattern Ag. “Now, cotton farmers can leverage our highly validated predictive analytics used by Midwest corn and soybean growers in their corn, soybean and cotton rotations, prevalent across the southeast.”

It’s common for cotton farmers in the southeastern U.S. to lose up to 20% of their crop’s yield potential from root-knot nematodes, boll rots and seedling diseases. By having advanced knowledge of the presence of pests and pathogens in their fields, farmers can select disease-resistant varieties and traits, accurately plan in-season scouting activities, and apply the proper fungicides or other treatments as needed to avoid yield loss or eliminate unnecessary treatments to ensure maximum profitability.

“No other company offers the high level of integrated testing that Pattern Ag does. This enables us to accurately predict risks farmers will face in the coming growing season,” said Dr. Danielle Watts, Vice President of Data Science for Pattern Ag. “The actionable data we provide can positively impact their in-season crop scouting plans and narrow their focus when selecting seed varieties and traits, nematicides, fumigants and fungicides.

“To enhance the company’s future product development efforts, Pattern Ag launched its Growers Initiative Program in 2022,” Watts said. “This program will continue to validate and improve our offerings moving forward.”

Pattern Ag analyzes the biology of soil to tie field biology to agronomic outcomes, using that data to deliver the most agronomically relevant insights for crop protection, seed selection and fertility planning. To learn more, visit www.pattern.ag.

PatternAg, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Pattern Ag envisions a future where conventional agricultural inputs are enhanced and eventually replaced by precision microbiome engineering, improving farm productivity and sustainability. Pattern Ag’s corporate office is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with field teams throughout the Midwest. Pattern Ag uses analytics to help farmers optimize their spending on crop protection, seed selection and fertility inputs while improving the long-term productivity of their land. To learn more, visit www.Pattern.ag.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Natalie McCracken Head of Marketing, Pattern Ag 708-220-4342 natalie@pattern.ag www.pattern.ag