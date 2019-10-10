Paycom Announces Promotions of Randy Peck to COO, Jennifer Kraszewski to CHRO and Matt Paque to CLO

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom” or the “Company”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced that Randy Peck, a 20-year Paycom veteran, has been appointed to serve as Paycom’s Chief Operating Officer, while Matt Paque and Jennifer Kraszewski have been promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, respectively.





“These promotions align with our ambition to continue to help Paycom and our clients win,” said Paycom founder, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chad Richison. “Each of these leaders has demonstrated the aptitude to serve in his or her new capacity. We believe our refreshed leadership team will continue to elevate the culture and client experience that we have been known for since 1998. Our expectations at Paycom are high because we are an innovative leader in software and service.”

Peck has served in vital roles across the organization, including most recently as Paycom’s Strategic Advisor to Executive Management. Prior to that, Peck held various positions in operations, client service, product management and sales, including Director of Software Strategy, Director of Operations and Director of Client Service, among others. Peck has more than 34 years of management experience in the payroll and HCM space. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Oklahoma State University.

“It’s an honor to be in this position,” said Peck. “I am grateful to help continue the momentum we’ve built for our operations department culturally and drive even more ROI for our clients.”

Kraszewski, who previously served as Paycom’s Senior Executive Vice President of Human Resources, joined the Company in 2018. She has more than 25 years of HR leadership experience, driving transformative, business-focused human capital strategies in high-growth industries to achieve efficiencies, compliance and employee engagement. Under her leadership, Paycom has won numerous awards for its workplace culture, including Top Workplaces USA, Gallup’s Exceptional Workplace Award, Comparably’s Best Companies for Career Growth and Best Companies for Women, and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek.

“I am grateful to have a position that helps drive the winning workplace culture we have created at Paycom over the last six years and the ability to help elevate our organization across the globe,” said Kraszewski.

Paque previously served as general counsel. In his new role, he will continue to oversee all legal affairs of the Company, including commercial, corporate governance, compliance and risk. He will continue to serve as Secretary of the Company as well. Paque has over 20 years’ experience as an attorney. Before joining Paycom in 2017, he worked in private practice and was assistant general counsel at a global publicly traded manufacturing company.

“This is an incredible privilege, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to better serve Paycom, our clients and investors from this new role,” said Paque.

